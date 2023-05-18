Technology News
Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways

The Realme C53 is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 May 2023 19:45 IST
Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C55 (pictured) is offered in Rainy Night, Rainforest and Sunshine colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C53 is expected to have a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
  • The phone is likley to be powered by an Unisoc T612 SoC
  • It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger

Realme C53 is expected to launch in India soon. The company has not yet announced the phone or teased it officially, but a promotional poster of the smartphone was recently leaked. The smartphone is likely to be the second Realme C-series phone to launch in the country. The company released the Realme C55 earlier this year, which made the headlines for being the first Android phone to feature a Mini Capsule, and it closely resembles iPhones' Dynamic Island feature. A new leak shared design renders of the purported Realme C53 and suggested some key specifications of the smartphone.

According to an Appuals report, the Realme C53 will launch as a budget offering in India. The phone was reportedly spotted on Thailand's NBTC website with the model number RMX3760. Reportedly, it has also received EEC and FCC certifications. The phone is expected to launch soon at a price of under Rs. 10,000, according to the leak. The phone is expected to be offered in Black and Gold colour options.

The upcoming Realme C-series smartphone is likely to feature a 6.74-inch IPS HD+ LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T612 4G SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. According to the leak, the handset will also be equipped with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of the Realme C53 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel sensor placed in a square module on the top left side of the back panel, accompanied by the LED flash unit. The waterdrop notch at the top of the display is likely to house a 5-megapixel selfie camera. 

Realme c53 design appuals c53

Realme C53 seen in leaked design renders in Black and Gold colourways
Photo Credit: Appuals

The Realme C53 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support, the leak added. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone could sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The handset is expected to measure 7.59mm in terms of thickness.

The company, on Thursday, launched its slimmest ever smartphone, the Realme Narzo N53, with a thickness of 7.49mm. It is offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options and is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

Realme C55

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo N53

Realme Narzo N53

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Lightweight and slim design
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Decent performance
  • Good front camera performance
  • Bad
  • Display is not the sharpest
  • Software has ads, bloatware apps
  • Weak details from rear camera
  • Lacks 5G
Read detailed Realme Narzo N53 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C53, Realme C53 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley

Realme C53 Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in Black and Gold Colourways
Comment
 
 

