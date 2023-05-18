Realme C53 is expected to launch in India soon. The company has not yet announced the phone or teased it officially, but a promotional poster of the smartphone was recently leaked. The smartphone is likely to be the second Realme C-series phone to launch in the country. The company released the Realme C55 earlier this year, which made the headlines for being the first Android phone to feature a Mini Capsule, and it closely resembles iPhones' Dynamic Island feature. A new leak shared design renders of the purported Realme C53 and suggested some key specifications of the smartphone.

According to an Appuals report, the Realme C53 will launch as a budget offering in India. The phone was reportedly spotted on Thailand's NBTC website with the model number RMX3760. Reportedly, it has also received EEC and FCC certifications. The phone is expected to launch soon at a price of under Rs. 10,000, according to the leak. The phone is expected to be offered in Black and Gold colour options.

The upcoming Realme C-series smartphone is likely to feature a 6.74-inch IPS HD+ LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T612 4G SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. According to the leak, the handset will also be equipped with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of the Realme C53 is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel sensor placed in a square module on the top left side of the back panel, accompanied by the LED flash unit. The waterdrop notch at the top of the display is likely to house a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C53 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support, the leak added. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone could sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The handset is expected to measure 7.59mm in terms of thickness.

The company, on Thursday, launched its slimmest ever smartphone, the Realme Narzo N53, with a thickness of 7.49mm. It is offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options and is priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, respectively.

