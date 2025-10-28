Realme C85 Pro is expected to launch in select global markets soon. The company recently began teasing the arrival of a new handset with a large battery, along with its design and key features. The purported Realme C85 Pro previously appeared on TDRA, EEC, and TÜV SÜD databases, and it is expected to debut with support for 45W wired fast charging. A new leak now claims that the phone was spotted on a popular benchmarking site, which revealed its chipset, RAM and operating system details.

Realme C85 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Realme C85 Pro (identified by the model number RMX5555) has surfaced on Geekbench, hinting at its imminent launch. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the rumoured smartphone on the benchmarking website.

The leaked listing reveals that the device will be powered the Snapdragon 685, a chipset that was launched by Qualcomm in March 2023. it has an octa core CPU with four cores clocked at 2.80GHz and four cores at 1.9GHz, paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It appears to have scored 466 and 1,481 points on the single core and multi core tests, respectively.

The benchmark listing also suggests that the Realme C85 Pro will support 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6 out of the box.

Realme C85 Pro to Launch in Vietnam

Realme has officially teased the upcoming Realme C85 Pro in Vietnam, revealing key specifications and design details, according to a TechOutlook report. The smartphone will feature a large 7,000mAh battery with a claimed two-day battery life, IP69-rated dust and water resistance, and several AI-powered features.

The teasers reportedly showcase a boxy design with rounded corners and three colourways, including Black, Green, and Purple. The Realme C85 Pro likely sports a rectangular dual rear camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an LED ring light, and a flash unit. Previous certifications from TDRA, EEC, and TÜV SÜD reportedly confirm 45W fast charging support for the Realme C85 Pro, along with the Realme C85 4G and 5G variants.