Realme has expanded its C-series in Vietnam with the launch of the Realme C85 5G and Realme C85 Pro 4G, two mid-range smartphones with massive 7,000mAh batteries. Both models feature large 6.8-inch displays, 50-megapixel primary cameras, and support 45W fast charging. While the base C85 5G offers a high-refresh-rate LCD screen and 5G connectivity powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the C85 Pro 4G variant comes with an AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 685 SoC. They ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 Pro 4G Price, Colour Options

Realme C85 5G price is reportedly set at VND 7,690,000 (roughly Rs. 26,100) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

On the other hand, pricing for the Realme C85 Pro starts at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 22,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 256GB storage version is priced at VND 7,090,000 (roughly Rs. 24,100). Both handsets are offered in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green shades.

Realme C85 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme C85 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570×720) LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, along with up to 24GB of virtual RAM for improved multitasking. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

In the camera department, the Realme C85 5G houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting use. Other features include dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MicroSD card support, and a 6,050mm sq VC cooling system. The device also comes with an IP69 Pro-rated water- and dust-resistant build, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (region dependent), and USB Type-C connectivity. It measures 166.07 × 77.93 × 8.38mm and weighs around 215g.

Realme C85 Pro 4G Features, Specifications

The Realme C85 Pro 4G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (1080×2344) AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,200 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Powering the handset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 685 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It also supports up to 24GB of virtual RAM for enhanced multitasking. The device runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6 skin on top.

For photos and videos, the Realme C85 Pro 4G sports a 50-megapixel main rear sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a massive 7,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage and quick top-ups. Additional features include dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MicroSD card support, VC cooling with a 6,050mm sq heat dissipation area, and an IP69-rated build for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (region dependent), and USB Type-C. The handset measures 164.40 × 77.99 × 8.09mm and weighs around 205g.

