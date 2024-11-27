Realme C75 has been launched in Vietnam with a MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It has a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The company also revealed the pricing and availability details of the Realme C75 in Vietnam.

Realme C75 Price

Realme C75 price in Vietnam starts at VND 5,690,000 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 8GB + 128GB option. There's also an 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that's priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 21,600) and an 8 GB RAM + 512 GB version that costs VND 7,490,000 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

The phone will go on sale in Vietnam via The Gioi Di Dong starting December 1. It is offered in Black Storm Night and Lightning Gold colour options. Global availability hasn't been confirmed yet.

Realme C75 Specifications, Features

The Realme C75 sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 690nits of peak brightness level. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 Max SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone supports up to an additional 16GB of virtual RAM expansion to up to 24GB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 skin on top.

For optics, the Realme C75 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset has TÜV Rheinland Durable Phone and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications alongside 360-degree ArmorShell protection. It comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone has a Mini Capsule 3.0 feature, which shows alerts and notifications comprehensively around the hole-punch cutout.

Realme has offered a 6,000mAh battery in the latest C75 handset with support for 45W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include dual 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and QZSS. The phone measures 165.69 x 76.22 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 196g.