Realme C85 Pro is confirmed to be in development as the successor to the Realme C75 5G that was introduced in May, and it is expected to be launched soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, hands-on images of the upcoming handset have reportedly been leaked, showcasing its design and colour options. Its rear panel bears a resemblance to its predecessor, with a vertically-aligned triple rear camera unit, housed in a raised module.

Realme C85 Pro Hands-On Images

According to an XpertPick report, an offline retailer shared several alleged hands-on images of the Realme C85 Pro. The handset has a boxy appearance with rounded corners. There is a rectangular camera island at the back, featuring three vertically-aligned lenses. It also has an LED flash and a ring light unit.

Hands-on images of the Realme C85 Pro

Photo Credit: XpertPick

Based on the images, the back panel has a smooth texture except for the camera island, which may be slightly raised and has a matte finish. Bar a few design elements, it appears to closely resemble the camera module on the Realme C75 5G.

The Realme C85 Pro was showcased in three colourways — black, green, and purple. The former two have a sober appearance with a plain finish. Meanwhile, the purple shade has a gradient appearance that may shift based on the light it reflects. As is the case with Realme phones, you get Realme branding on the bottom-right corner of the handset.

The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the left side of the frame, while the right side may be left clean.

As per previous reports, the Realme C85 Pro was recently listed on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 685 chipset, an Adreno 610 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It reportedly scored 466 and 1,481 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The handset is reported to be officially teased in Vietnam. It may come with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and an IP69-rated build. The Realme C85 Pro is teased to feature a 7,000mAh battery, offering up to two days of usage on a single charge. Reports also suggest that it could get a 50-megapixel primary camera and 45W fast charging support.