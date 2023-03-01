Realme GT 3 globally debuted on Tuesday at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The new GT series smartphone from Realme comes in five different RAM and storage configurations with a 144Hz refresh rate display and 240W fast charging support. The Realme GT 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features an RGB LED notification panel at the back that the brand calls Pulse Interface. The handset has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The Realme GT 3 is backed by a 4,600mAh battery, that is said to offer a standby time of up to 21 days. The new device is claimed to be the world's fastest charging flagship.

Realme GT 3 price

As mentioned, the Realme GT 3 comes in five different RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB. The price of the base variant has been set at $649 (roughly Rs. 53,500). The pricing of the other variants is yet to be announced. It is offered in Booster Black and Pulse White colours.

Details about the availability of the Realme GT 3 in markets other than the US are yet to be revealed.

To recall, the Realme GT 2 was launched in India in April last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 38,999.

Realme GT 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 3 runs on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and features a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.69 percent screen to body ratio. The display is also touted to deliver 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Realme GT 3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel micros sensor with an f/3.3 lense. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme has also included an RGB LED panel on the rear panel known as Pulse Interface, that is placed next to the camera island. The transparent panel offers 25 colours with custom settings for notifications, low battery, and more. Furthermore, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The company has packed up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Realme GT 3. It is equipped with an X-axis linear motor for better vibration during gaming sessions and includes stainless steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 for thermal management. It also packs dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well.

The Realme GT 3 features a 4,600mAh battery that supports 240W SUPERVOOC charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in just four minutes and fully charge the handset in little as 9.3 minutes. The battery is said to deliver a standby time of up to 21 days on a single charge. According to Realme, the new smartphone is the fastest charging flagship in the world. Besides, it measures 163.85x75.75x8.9mm and weighs 199 grams.

