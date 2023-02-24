Technology News
  Realme GT 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Listing, Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Expected Launch: Report

Realme GT 3 listing on the Geekbench suggests that the phone will pack 16GB of RAM and Android 13 out of the box.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2023 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 3 will succeed the Realme GT 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 3 will make its debut on February 28
  • The phone is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Realme GT 3 is listed on Geekbench with model number RMX3709

Realme is all set to unveil its GT series of smartphones with Realme GT 3 at MWC 2023 on February 28. The successor to the Realme GT 2 has appeared on Geekbench as well as other certification websites, confirming support for 240W fast charging and the chipset powering the smartphone ahead of its debut. While the company hasn't revealed any key specifications, the listing reveals that the phone will ship with 16GB of RAM and Android 13 out-of-the-box. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as per details spotted on a benchmarking website listing.

According to a report by My Smart Price, the upcoming Realme GT 3 phone has appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX3709, hinting at the processor, RAM, operating system on the upcoming smartphone. The listing reveals that the handset scored 1,265 points in the single-core test and 3,885 points in the multi-core test.

The listing for the upcoming handset on Geekbench also suggests that it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor with the codename taro. The smartphone is equipped with GPU Adreno 730 and the processor is clocked at a 3.00 GHz peak frequency. And all of these details hint at the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a flagship processor launched by Qualcomm last year.

The Realme GT 3 is also listed to feature 16GB of RAM. The phone will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, as per the Geekbench listing.

Meanwhile, the handset has also been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and EEC certification websites ahead of its debut, according to a report. The EEC listing reportedly suggests that the handset will offer 240W fast charging support, similar to the Realme GT Neo 5 that was launched earlier this month.

The upcoming Realme GT 3 is expected to debut as the successor to the Realme GT 2 that was launched last year. The Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilization (OIS), as well as a wide-angle camera and a macro shooter.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Realme GT 3, Realme GT 3 launch, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek to Unveil Satellite Connectivity on Android Phones at MWC 2023, Showcase Dimensity 9200 SoC
