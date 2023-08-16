Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G are confirmed to launch in India this month. The base Realme 11 5G had previously been launched in China. Though expected to share similar specifications, the Realme 11x 5G is likely to be cheaper than the base variant. Notably, the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were launched in India earlier this May. The company has teased the design and colour variants of the handsets. Ahead of the launch, a leak suggests the design, colour options, sale details, and specifications of the phones.

The company confirmed that the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will launch in India on August 23 at 12 PM IST. Colour options of the handset have been teased by Realme in promotional images. Both the handsets are seen with a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display for the front camera, while the back panel is seen with a shimmery finish and a larger circular camera module including the LED flash unit in the top left corner. Meanwhile, a report by SVZTechInfo has leaked dummy images, sale details, and the specifications of the upcoming handsets.

The report says that pre-orders for the Realme 11 and Realme 11x will start on August 23 and will go on till August 28, when the handsets are expected to go on sale. Customers who pre-order the base variant are likely to get a free Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo worth Rs. 1,299, while people pre-ordering the Realme 11x are tipped to get a free Realme Buds 2 worth Rs. 599.

As per the report, the Realme 11 5G is expected to flaunt a 'glory halo' design, and the Realme 11x is tipped to sport a S – curve design. Both handsets are expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and they are likely to get a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Realme 11 5G is tipped to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants and is likely to be offered in Glory Black and Glory Gold colour options, according to the report. The Realme 11x 5G is expected to be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants and is likely to come in Midnight Black and Purple Dawn colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme 11 is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor, which is tipped to be accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 11x is said to come with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Realme 11 5G is confirmed to support 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, while the Realme 11x model is tipped to support 33W fast charging. Both handsets could come with 5,000mAh batteries. Expected to run Android 13-based Realme UI, the phones are said to support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, both phones are tipped to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

