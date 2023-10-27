Realme GT 5 Pro is confirmed to debut soon with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Realme didn't give a timeframe for the flagship smartphone announcement just yet, but ahead of it, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3888 has been spotted on the TENAA website. The listing suggests a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the Realme GT 5 Pro. It might include up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

A new Realme phone with the model number RMX3888 has appeared on TENAA. This model, which could be Realme GT 5 Pro, is listed with a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. Also, it is listed to come with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is shown to pack an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz.

The TENAA listing includes early photos showing the design of the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is seen featuring a curved display with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for housing the selfie shooter. There's a circular shaped camera module at the back alongside an LED flash. The design resembles the Huawei Mate 50 series.

Further, th listing suggests a triple rear camera unit on the Realme GT 5 Pro, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel shooter. For selfies, the listing suggests a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset is also listed to offer a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor. It may also include a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication.

As per the listing, the Realme GT 5 Pro is equipped with dual 2,630mAh cells, this could translate to a 5,400mAh battery on paper. It could measure 161.6×75.1×9.2mm and weigh 220 grams.

Realme recently teased the arrival of the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is also tipped to come with a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Realme GT 5 Pro could come with upgrades over the Realme GT 5. The latter debuted in August in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.