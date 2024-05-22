Realme GT 6T was launched in India on Wednesday as the first smartphone to debut with Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip in the country. The handset is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme GT 6T is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It packs a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 120W, according to the company.

Realme GT 6T price in India, availability

Realme GT 6T price in India starts at Rs. 30,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will also be available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB memory and storage variants that are priced at Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. The top-of-the-line variant is priced at Rs.39,999.

The newly announced Realme GT 6T is sold in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colourways and will go on sale on May 29 at 12pm (noon) via Amazon and the company's online store. Customers can avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on the Realme GT 6T using ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI card transactions, along with a Rs. 2,000 exchange offer that lowers the prices of the handset by Rs. 6,000.

Realme GT 6T specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6T runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and is scheduled to receive three major Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO MOLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. Realme also claims that the phone supports up to 6,000 nits of local peak brightness.

Realme has equipped the GT 6T with a 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, making it the first handset in India to debut with the octa-core processor from Qualcomm, along with a 10,014 sq mm 3D tempered dual vapour chamber. The smartphone is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme GT 6T features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, support for optical image stabilisation, and an f/1.88 aperture. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video chats are handled by a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor that is located in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout on the smartphone's display.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging. There's an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset measures 162x75.1x8.65mm and weighs 191g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.