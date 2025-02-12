Realme GT 6T was introduced in India in May 2024. A successor to the handset will likely launch soon as per a new report. The company is said to be working on a new smartphone which could carry the moniker Realme GT 7T. The report also suggests some of the key features of the handset including RAM and connectivity options. The launch timeline of the rumoured smartphone has yet to be revealed. More details about the purported Realme GT 7T may likely surface online over the next few days.

Realme GT 7T Under Development

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Realme GT 7T is in the works. It is tipped to be an affordable alternative to the yet-unreleased Realme GT 7. The report added that the Realme GT 7T will likely support 8GB of RAM and be offered in a Blue colourway.

The report claims that the Realme GT 7T carries the model number Realme RMX5085. An X user called Mochamad Farido Fanani (@faridofanani96) suggested that the handset was spotted on Indonesia's TKDN certification site.

The Realme GT 7T will reportedly come with support for NFC as well as INT. The latter is said to be similar to Apple's Intercom feature which allows users to send and receive messages from a HomePod or HomePod mini to another or other Apple devices.

The existing Realme GT 6T, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO MOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 6T has a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support.

The Realme GT 6T started in India at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were listed at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 39,999 respectively. It is offered in Fluid Silver and Razor Green shades.

