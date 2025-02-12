Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7T Tipped to Be in the Works; Said to Offer NFC Support

Realme GT 7T is tipped to support INT connectivity, which is said to be similar to Apple’s Intercom feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 13:04 IST
Realme GT 7T Tipped to Be in the Works; Said to Offer NFC Support

Realme GT 7T is expected to succeed the Realme GT 6T (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7T is tipped to carry the model number RMX5085
  • It was reportedly spotted on Indonesia's TKDN certification site
  • The Realme GT 7T is expected to support 8GB of RAM
Advertisement

Realme GT 6T was introduced in India in May 2024. A successor to the handset will likely launch soon as per a new report.  The company is said to be working on a new smartphone which could carry the moniker Realme GT 7T. The report also suggests some of the key features of the handset including RAM and connectivity options. The launch timeline of the rumoured smartphone has yet to be revealed. More details about the purported Realme GT 7T may likely surface online over the next few days.

Realme GT 7T Under Development

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Realme GT 7T is in the works. It is tipped to be an affordable alternative to the yet-unreleased Realme GT 7. The report added that the Realme GT 7T will likely support 8GB of RAM and be offered in a Blue colourway. 

The report claims that the Realme GT 7T carries the model number Realme RMX5085. An X user called Mochamad Farido Fanani (@faridofanani96) suggested that the handset was spotted on Indonesia's TKDN certification site. 

The Realme GT 7T will reportedly come with support for NFC as well as INT. The latter is said to be similar to Apple's Intercom feature which allows users to send and receive messages from a HomePod or HomePod mini to another or other Apple devices. 

The existing Realme GT 6T, powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPO MOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 6T has a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. 

The Realme GT 6T started in India at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were listed at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 39,999 respectively. It is offered in Fluid Silver and Razor Green shades.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 6T

Realme GT 6T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vibrant display
  • HDR10 and Dolby vision support
  • IP65 rating for dust and water
  • Bad
  • Rear panel is dust and smudge magnet
  • Plenty of bloatware and third-party apps
  • Sub-par ultra-wide camera
  • Video recording quality isn't great
Read detailed Realme GT 6T review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7T features, Realme GT 6T, Realme GT 6T features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect
Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and Gemini AI Announcements Expected
Realme GT 7T Tipped to Be in the Works; Said to Offer NFC Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and AI Announcements Expected
  2. Vi 5G Rollout to Start With Mumbai in March, Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  3. PlayStation State of Play Returns February 12: Here's What to Expect
  4. Realme P3 Pro's Glow in the Dark Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus 13R Gets the AI-Powered Live Translation Feature
  6. Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India: See Price
  7. Oppo Find N5 Spied in Unboxing Video; DeepSeek-R1 Support Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. DeepSeek May Face Further Regulatory Actions, European Data Protection Board Says
  2. Realme GT 7T Tipped to Be in the Works; Said to Offer NFC Support
  3. Google I/O 2025 Dates Confirmed, Android 16 and Gemini AI Announcements Expected
  4. OpenAI's Board Said to Have Not Received Elon Musk's Takeover Bid
  5. Sony Confirms PlayStation State of Play Broadcast for January 12: Here's What to Expect
  6. Google Pixel 9a Leaked Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Design, Four Colour Options
  7. Apple Reportedly Working With Alibaba to Bring Apple Intelligence Features to China
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Launch 5G in Mumbai Next Month, Expansion to Delhi and Bengaluru in April
  9. Powerbeats Pro 2 With Heart Rate Monitor, Up to 45 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Elden Ring Nightreign's Procedurally Generated Map Will See 'Large-Scale Changes to Terrain'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »