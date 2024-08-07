Technology News
Realme's 300W Fast-Charging Technology Tipped to Be Revealed Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme's 300W charging technology could fill the battery up to 100 percent in under five minutes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 15:02 IST
Realme's 300W Fast-Charging Technology Tipped to Be Revealed Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 5 has 240W wired charging

  • Realme GT 7 Pro tipped to come with IP69 rated build
  • Redmi achieved 300W fast wired charging on a phone in 2023
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to release in the fourth quarter of this year
Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to launch in India. While the exact launch date of the next GT series phone remains under wraps, a prominent Chinese tipster has suggested its specifications. He states that Realme will showcase its 300W fast charging technology at the Realme GT 7 Pro launch event. Future Realme smartphones are expected to employ the 300W fast charging support. This charging solution could fill the battery up to 100 percent in as little as five minutes.

Realme's 300W Charging Solution

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claims that the Realme GT 7 Pro will come with an IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is tipped to carry an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well. Additionally, Realme is said to showcase a 300W wired charging solution alongside the next-generation GT series flagship phone.

Realme's Global Marketing Director Francis Wong, in a video interview in June, confirmed that the brand is testing 300W charging. This charging technology is rumoured to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in less than three minutes and could fully charge the battery in under five minutes.

The Chinese tech brand already offers 240W charging on the Realme GT Neo 5. This is touted to fill the 4,600mAh battery from zero to 20 percent in 80 seconds, zero to 50 percent in four minutes, and zero to 100 percent in less than ten minutes.

Redmi, Realme's major rival in the market, already demonstrated 300W charging in February last year using a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone. This charging technology fills the 4,100mAh battery in less than five minutes. The Xiaomi sub-brand however has not released a handset with 300W fast charging support yet.

Realme's Vice President Chase Xu in May confirmed the arrival of the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. It is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. It could debut as the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in global markets.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Realme 13+ 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked Via TENAA Website Listing

