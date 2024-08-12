Technology News
Realme Teases 320W SuperSonic Charging Capability Ahead of August 14 Showcase in China

Realme says it will also showcase four proprietary innovations that have contributed to the development of its latest fast charging technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 19:39 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Realme

Realme teased its upcoming proprietary charging technology in a promotional video

  • Realme's 320W proprietary fast charging technology is dubbed "SuperSonic"
  • It will be introduced at the 828 Fan Fest in China on August 14
  • Realme is also reported to unveil its GT 7 Pro smartphone
Realme is expected to debut its latest proprietary innovation in charging technology at its annual 828 Fan Fest held in Shenzhen, China on August 14. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has now teased its capabilities in a video posted on a social media platform. It has also been teased by Realme's Vice President Chase Xu. This builds upon an alleged leaked video which showcased an unspecified Realme smartphone charging from 0 to 17 percent in just 35 seconds.

Realme 320W SuperSonic Charging

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Realme advertised its upcoming proprietary charging technology dubbed “SuperSonic”. The teaser video highlights its 320W capabilities by charging an unspecified smartphone quickly while calling it “ultra-fast” charging.

Previous reports have suggested that the upcoming charging solution may juice up a handset battery from zero to 50 percent in under three minutes and zero to 100 percent in as little as five minutes. In another instance, a teaser shared by Chase Xu shows that it can fill the battery up to 20 percent in 41 seconds.

In February 2023, Redmi previewed a 300W charging technology, charging the 4,100mAh battery of a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition handset in under five minutes. However, this technology wasn't released publicly. The development of “SuperSonic” charging was first confirmed in June this year by Francis Wong, Global Marketing Director and CEO of Realme Europe in an interview with YouTube channel The Tech Chap.

Realme says it will also showcase four proprietary innovations that have contributed to the development of its latest fast charging technology: charging power, battery technology, converter size, and power reduction design. In the past, the the company has introduced several fast charging innovations, including 240W charging speed which was rolled out publicly in China with the Realme GT Neo 5.

“SuperSonic” charging is expected to debut alongside the Realme GT 7 Pro – one of the first handsets globally to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme 300W, Realme 300W Fast Charging, Realme 300W fast charging video
Comment
 
 

