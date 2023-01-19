Realme GT Neo 5 is reportedly in development and is expected to go official in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023). Ahead of the formal debut, the handset has surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench, hinting at its key specifications. The Realme GT Neo 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. SoC and the handset may run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Geekbench listing suggests that it could be equipped with 16GB of RAM.

A listing for the purported handset on Geekbench, spotted by 91Mobiles, shows a Realme phone with model number RMX3708. This model number is associated with the Realme GT Neo 5, as per TENAA certification website listings that previously surfaced online. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone will run on Android 13 and an octa-core chipset with the codename 'taro' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores capped at 2.50GHz and four cores with a maximum speed of 1.79GHz. All these details hint at the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5.

The listing further shows that the phone would have 14.86GB of memory. This could translate to 16GB RAM on paper. As per the listing, Realme GT Neo 5 has scored 1,279 points in single-core testing and 3,902 points in multi-core testing. The listing is dated January 19.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is tipped to arrive in two variants with different battery capacities — 4,600mAh with 240W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging. Both variants had appeared on TENAA with model numbers RMX3706 and RMX3708. It could be released in February during MWC 2023. The upcoming handset could succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched last year.

As per past leaks, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a 6.74-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,240x2,722 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It is tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

