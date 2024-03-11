Technology News
The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is teased to get a dual-tone back panel.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with an Air Gesture feature

Highlights
  • The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will debut in sub-Rs. 30,000 segment
  • It is expected to come with upgrades over the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G might run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G finally has a confirmed India launch date. The successor to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will make its debut next week in India. The company also teased that the phone will sport a Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as the primary rear camera. Earlier, the Chinese brand revealed the design of the smartphone that showed a glossy dual-tone back panel with a glass build as well as a triple rear camera system.

After a month-long speculation, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is now confirmed to launch in India on March 19 at 12:00 noon IST. The company has added a landing page for the smartphone where it is running a lucky draw for interested people. The end date for the lucky draw also shows the same launch date.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G details

The smartphone's design was revealed earlier. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G appears on the landing page in a dual green finish with the upper half featuring the camera module in a dark green shade in an arc-curve, and the lower half gets a glossier and lighter shade of green and features the Narzo logo. The company said the phone will get a “Duo Touch Glass” design. The camera module is a raised circular island placed centrally near the top and features three sensors and an LED flash. The primary rear camera is confirmed to be a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, which is said to be a 50-megapixel lens.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed the Air Gesture feature for the phone and claims it will let users navigate through the phone using unique gestures without requiring them to touch the display. Realme has also posted a short video demonstration of how the feature works. Finally, it was also revealed that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be placed in the sub-Rs. 30,000 segment, although its price has not been disclosed.

No other details about the smartphone are known at the moment. However, it is rumoured to arrive as a rebranded variant of the Realme 12+ 5G. It is also expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
