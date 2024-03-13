Technology News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Announced Ahead of India Launch: See Offers

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2024 15:09 IST
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Announced Ahead of India Launch: See Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G teased in a green colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset will come with a “Duo Touch Glass” design
  • The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 19
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 19. The company has revealed the design and some key features of the upcoming handset. Several other specifications of the phone, including chipset details, have also been tipped in previous leaks and reports. The smartphone will likely succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and will be available for purchase via an Early Bird sale after its launch. Realme has now announced some offers that the customers may avail of.

Realme India confirmed on the product page of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G that the Early Bird Sale for the handset will start at 6pm IST on March 19, a few hours after the scheduled launch at 12pm IST earlier that day. The company confirmed that customers purchasing the phone during the Early Bird sale can avail benefits of up to Rs. 4,299. More details of the offer will be confirmed during the launch of the handset. Some buyers can also get Realme Buds T300 in a special Dome Green colour variant worth Rs. 2,299 in a bundle with the phone. They can also avail of a no-cost EMI option of up to six months.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to be available in India via Amazon. The microsite for the handset confirms the design, some key features and a colourway. It is said to come with a “Duo Touch Glass” design. The large circular rear camera module placed centrally on the back panel is similar to the luxury watch design that the Realme 12 series models recently launched in the country came with. It has so far been teased in a dual-tone green colourway.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Realme Nazro 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It has also been teased to be priced under Rs. 30,000. Realme has confirmed that the phone will be equipped with an Air Gesture feature which is claimed to offer users a touchless experience with support for over ten gesture types. In a press note, the company claimed that the upcoming handset will set "a new standard for low-light photography and software experience," but did not divulge more details.

Previously, the Realme Nazro 70 Pro 5G has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 12+ 5G, which launched in India alongside the Realme 12 5G earlier this month. The Plus model came with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 12+ 5G launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is sold at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colourways.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X6 Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade Expected to Dramatically Lower Costs for Layer 2 Blockchains

