Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is likely to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2024 18:37 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to succeed the Motorola Edge 40 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is tipped to launch on April 3
  • The model could be a rebranded Moto X50 Ultra
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was unveiled in April 2023. A report has now shared leaked renders of the upcoming handset. The renders suggest the design and colour options of the Edge 50 Pro. The report also hints at the launch timeline and tips some key features of the phone. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with a triple rear camera unit.

A report on Android Headlines included leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The phone is seen in three colour options - black, purple, and white with stone-like pattern. The black and purple shades are seen with faux leather textures.

moto edge 50 pro android headlines inline edge50pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro show the date of April 3 on the lock screen of the handset, citing which the report adds that it may launch on that day. The report also claims that the model will be launched in China as the Moto X50 Ultra, which was teased recently. It may also launch in the US with the moniker Motorola Edge+ (2024).

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is seen with a curved display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume and power buttons are seen on the right edge, while the USB Type-C charging port appears on the bottom edge. The rectangular rear camera module holds three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

The report says that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture in its triple rear camera unit alongside a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x zoom. The phone is also said to have a 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. 

Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, according to the report. We should likely learn more about the phone closer to its launch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro design, Motorola Edge 50 Pro specifications, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design, New Features: See Here
  2. Poco X6 Neo Design Teased, to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  3. Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  4. India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces
  5. OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU
  6. Elon Musk Says X's Long-Form Videos Will Soon Be Available on Smart TVs
  7. Apple Changes Decision, to Allow Epic Games Store in iPhones, iPads in EU
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest New Design With Capture Button
  9. X Introduces 'Articles' for Premium+ Users to Write and Share Long-Form Content
  10. Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »