Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which was unveiled in April 2023. A report has now shared leaked renders of the upcoming handset. The renders suggest the design and colour options of the Edge 50 Pro. The report also hints at the launch timeline and tips some key features of the phone. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with a triple rear camera unit.

A report on Android Headlines included leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The phone is seen in three colour options - black, purple, and white with stone-like pattern. The black and purple shades are seen with faux leather textures.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The renders of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro show the date of April 3 on the lock screen of the handset, citing which the report adds that it may launch on that day. The report also claims that the model will be launched in China as the Moto X50 Ultra, which was teased recently. It may also launch in the US with the moniker Motorola Edge+ (2024).

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is seen with a curved display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume and power buttons are seen on the right edge, while the USB Type-C charging port appears on the bottom edge. The rectangular rear camera module holds three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

The report says that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.4 aperture in its triple rear camera unit alongside a 13mm wide-angle camera and a 73mm telephoto shooter with up to 6x zoom. The phone is also said to have a 6.7-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, according to the report. We should likely learn more about the phone closer to its launch.

