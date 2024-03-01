Technology News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to Launch With Air Gesture Feature in India, Company Confirms

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G claimed to offer the best camera in the below-Rs. 25,000 segment.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2024 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is said to succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G (pictured)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The phone has officially been teased by the company. It appears with a large circular rear camera module, similar to the ones seen on Realme 12 series models unveiled recently. Realme has also hinted at some of the features that the phone will come with like the camera and software. Now the company has announced a new gesture control feature that will be available on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to come with the Air Gesture feature that is claimed to allow users to navigate through the phone without any physical contact. This is aimed at helping people with using their phones during inconveniences caused by wet or dirty hands or even during meals. The feature will support over ten gesture types that are said to be similar to some popular Android screen operations.

The Air Gesture feature is claimed to offer users a touchless experience to improve the comfort and overall usability of the handset. Realme noted that the feature will also be "available to third-party applications, especially in video-related scenarios" where, for instance, users can hold up their thumb to like a video or use an 'OK' gesture to add the video to their favourites. 

Previously, the company has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor. It is also claimed to offer the best camera in the below-Rs. 25,000 segment. The phone will carry a centred hole-punch flat display and is also claimed to come with "65 percent" fewer pre-installed apps.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is likely to come with upgrades over the preceding Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G model. The older handset has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
