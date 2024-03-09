Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to launch soon alongside the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model. Several leaks surrounding the purported foldable handsets have hinted at many expected features of the models as well as their probable launch timeline. Now, some promotional posters of the handsets have leaked and suggested several key specifications. The Pro model could be one of the first foldable smartphone to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

A Weibo user leaked (via) alleged promotional posters of the anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The phones are claimed to be light and slim with one of the posters also comparing the weight of the purported foldables with the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, suggesting that the foldable will be lighter than the latest Apple handsets. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models weigh 187g and 221g, respectively.

The posters also suggest that the Vivo X Fold 3 series handsets will arrive with an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. The base model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro model is likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The phones are also likely to ship with Vivo's in-house V3 imaging chips and Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

Both Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are expected to carry 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary displays with 3,000 nits peak brightness level. The outer screens are likely to measure 6.53-inch in size and both inner and cover panels are expected to be equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners for security.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 handsets are said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter, all with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phones are likely to be backed by 5,500 mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

A GSMArena report says that the base Vivo X Fold 3 is rumoured to be priced in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100), while the Pro model could start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,100). An earlier report suggested that the models may launch on either March 26, 27, or 28. The vanilla handset has also been tipped to be offered in black and white colour variants.

