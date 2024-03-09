Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Vivo X Fold 3 models are expected to come with an IPX8 rating for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2024 17:23 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 is said to succeed the Vivo X Fold 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 series is said to include a base and a Pro model
  • The phones may feature 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary screens
  • The Vivo X Fold 3 models may support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 3 is expected to launch soon alongside the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model. Several leaks surrounding the purported foldable handsets have hinted at many expected features of the models as well as their probable launch timeline. Now, some promotional posters of the handsets have leaked and suggested several key specifications. The Pro model could be one of the first foldable smartphone to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

A Weibo user leaked (via) alleged promotional posters of the anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The phones are claimed to be light and slim with one of the posters also comparing the weight of the purported foldables with the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, suggesting that the foldable will be lighter than the latest Apple handsets. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models weigh 187g and 221g, respectively.

The posters also suggest that the Vivo X Fold 3 series handsets will arrive with an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. The base model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while the Pro model is likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The phones are also likely to ship with Vivo's in-house V3 imaging chips and Android 14-based OriginOS 4. 

Both Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are expected to carry 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED primary displays with 3,000 nits peak brightness level. The outer screens are likely to measure 6.53-inch in size and both inner and cover panels are expected to be equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners for security.

For optics, the Vivo X Fold 3 handsets are said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter, all with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phones are likely to be backed by 5,500 mAh batteries with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. 

A GSMArena report says that the base Vivo X Fold 3 is rumoured to be priced in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,100), while the Pro model could start at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,100). An earlier report suggested that the models may launch on either March 26, 27, or 28. The vanilla handset has also been tipped to be offered in black and white colour variants.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 launch, Vivo X Fold 3 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Design, New Features: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 3 Series Key Features Tipped via Leaked Posters; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  2. Poco X6 Neo India Launch Set for March 13; Design Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. India Moves Forward in Blockchain, AI Research as NPCI and IISc Join Forces
  4. OpenAI’s Video-Making Service Under Data Privacy Scrutiny in EU
  5. Elon Musk Says X's Long-Form Videos Will Soon Be Available on Smart TVs
  6. Apple Changes Decision, to Allow Epic Games Store in iPhones, iPads in EU
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest New Design With Capture Button
  8. X Introduces 'Articles' for Premium+ Users to Write and Share Long-Form Content
  9. Apple Could Release a Foldable iPhone in 2026, Will Reportedly Be Thinner, Lighter Than Competitors
  10. Google Phone App May Soon Show WhatsApp Call History and Get Video Calling Shortcut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »