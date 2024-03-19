Technology News
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G supports up to 16GB of RAM including 8GB of vRAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 12:42 IST
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G seen in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • The handset sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main rear camera
  • The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G carries a 5,000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, March 19. The phone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The AMOLED display on the phone comes with a Rainwater Smart Touch feature that can read fingerprints and waterdrops separately, allowing users to operate the phone even with a wet hand. The smartphone also carries a Horizon Glass Design that comes with a dual-tone finish.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Offered in Glass Green and Glass Gold colours, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting March 22 at 12pm via Amazon.com and the Realme India website. Customers will also be eligible for free Realme T300 TWS earphones worth Rs. 2,299 in a Dome Green colourway.

An Early Bird Sale for the handset will start at 6pm IST on March 19 during which customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 4,299. 

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,200Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 GPU.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable up to an additional 8GB to up to 16GB. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.1. It is promised to get three years of software and two years of over-the-air security updates.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is led by a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The front camera has a 1/3-inch 16-megapixel Hynix Hi1634Q sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Narzo 70 Pro 5G with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. The handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint scanner. Weighing about 195g, the handset measures 162.95mm x 75.45mm x 7.97mm in size.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
