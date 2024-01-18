Realme 12 Pro 5G series is all set to launch in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to include the Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, and possibly a Realme 12 Pro Max. Ahead of the official debut, a Realme smartphone thought to be the Indian variant of Realme 12 Pro+ has been spotted over at Geekbench with model number RMX3840. It appears that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and Android 14 operating system.

A Realme smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number RMX3840. This model number is believed to be associated with the Realme 12 Pro+, thanks to various other benchmark listings that popped up online earlier.

The handset has scored 1,025 points in single-core testing and 2,915 points in multi-core testing. The listing indicates the Android 14 operating system and 12GB of RAM on the Realme 12 Pro+. As per the listing, Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'parrot' will power the phone. This codename is associated with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Further, the listing shows four CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz, and four cores capped at 1.96GHz.

Realme recently announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm IST. One of the smartphones in the new lineup is teased to include a periscope telephoto camera. They will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is said to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. The regular Realme 12 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both models are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

