Realme 12 Pro+ With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Realme 12 Pro+ was allegedly spotted on Geekbench with model number RMX3840.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Isa Marcial

Realme 12 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India on January 29

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro+ has been spotted over at Geekbench
  • Realme 12 Pro+ has scored 1,025 points in single-core testing
  • It could run on Android 14
Realme 12 Pro 5G series is all set to launch in India on January 29. The lineup is expected to include the Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, and possibly a Realme 12 Pro Max. Ahead of the official debut, a Realme smartphone thought to be the Indian variant of Realme 12 Pro+ has been spotted over at Geekbench with model number RMX3840. It appears that the handset will come with 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 series chipset, and Android 14 operating system.

A Realme smartphone appeared on the Geekbench website with model number RMX3840. This model number is believed to be associated with the Realme 12 Pro+, thanks to various other benchmark listings that popped up online earlier.

The handset has scored 1,025 points in single-core testing and 2,915 points in multi-core testing. The listing indicates the Android 14 operating system and 12GB of RAM on the Realme 12 Pro+. As per the listing, Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'parrot' will power the phone. This codename is associated with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. Further, the listing shows four CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz, and four cores capped at 1.96GHz.

Realme recently announced that the Realme 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India on January 29 at 12pm IST. One of the smartphones in the new lineup is teased to include a periscope telephoto camera. They will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is said to run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and sport 6.7-inch curved-edge full-HD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. The regular Realme 12 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both models are expected to house 5,000mAh batteries with 67W wired fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
