Realme Note 50 is all set to go official on January 23 as the company's first-ever Note-branded smartphone. The entry-level smartphone is confirmed to come with a Unisoc chip, a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and an IP54 dust and splash resistance build. Now, Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe and Global Marketing Director, has hinted that two more Note series smartphones are in the pipeline for release this year. The company has reportedly set a goal of 10 million units in 2024.

The first Realme Note smartphone will be announced in the Philippines on January 23. Francis Wong (via GSMArena) has revealed that Realme eyes to expand the Note lineup by launching two more smartphones in the next couple of months. Realme's Note lineup will be placed in the sub-$100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) segment. The company could position the series below the Note series of Redmi.

Realme aims to sell 10 million Note series phones in 2024. However, the Note devices will not make their way to the Indian market. The company's home county China will also be an exception for the Note lineup. Realme's Vice President Qi Chase has already announced that the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar will see the debut of Note smartphones.

The Realme Note 50 will be announced on January 23 in the Philippines. It is teased to come with a price tag of PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000). The handset is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance and a 7.99mm thickness.

Realme Note 50 is currently listed on Shopee in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options. The listing suggests Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition, Unisoc T612 chip, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

