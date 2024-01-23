Technology News
Two Realme Note Series Phones in Pipeline for 2024 After Realme Note 50; Might Not Make It to India

Realme's VP Qi Chase has confirmed that Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh and Myanmar will see the debut of Note smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 January 2024 12:22 IST
Two Realme Note Series Phones in Pipeline for 2024 After Realme Note 50; Might Not Make It to India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 50 is all set to go official on January 23

Highlights
  • Realme plans to expand the Note lineup
  • Realme has set a sales goal of 10 million units for Note series
  • Realme Note 50 is teased to come with a price tag of PHP 3,599
Realme Note 50 is all set to go official on January 23 as the company's first-ever Note-branded smartphone. The entry-level smartphone is confirmed to come with a Unisoc chip, a 6.7-inch HD+ display, and an IP54 dust and splash resistance build. Now, Francis Wong, CEO of Realme Europe and Global Marketing Director, has hinted that two more Note series smartphones are in the pipeline for release this year. The company has reportedly set a goal of 10 million units in 2024.

The first Realme Note smartphone will be announced in the Philippines on January 23. Francis Wong (via GSMArena) has revealed that Realme eyes to expand the Note lineup by launching two more smartphones in the next couple of months. Realme's Note lineup will be placed in the sub-$100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) segment. The company could position the series below the Note series of Redmi.

Realme aims to sell 10 million Note series phones in 2024. However, the Note devices will not make their way to the Indian market. The company's home county China will also be an exception for the Note lineup. Realme's Vice President Qi Chase has already announced that the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, Bangladesh, and Myanmar will see the debut of Note smartphones.

The Realme Note 50 will be announced on January 23 in the Philippines. It is teased to come with a price tag of PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000). The handset is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance and a 7.99mm thickness.

Realme Note 50 is currently listed on Shopee in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options. The listing suggests Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition, Unisoc T612 chip, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The handset has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Realme Note 50, Realme Note Series, Francis Wong, Realme India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Two Realme Note Series Phones in Pipeline for 2024 After Realme Note 50; Might Not Make It to India
Comment
