Realme Note series may see the light of day soon. The rumoured lineup has been officially teased by the company. Speculations about Realme working on a new handset surfaced online a few days back. The new handset was said to be called the Realme Note 50 4G, however, Realme did not have a lineup with the Note moniker till now. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested that Realme could discontinue a budget lineup soon.

Realme CEO Sky Li posted a teaser image on X (formerly Twitter) that shows the word "Note" in big, bold letters. The image also reveals that it is a new product line set to launch soon. Li did not announce a launch timeline for the series nor did he hint about what the expected models are going to be.

Get ready for something big! I'm excited to share that realme is about to launch the brand-new Note Series. Stay tuned for the latest updates! #realmeNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/MgAa2GTnkY — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) January 15, 2024

Meanwhile tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has suggested that the Realme Note 50 is expected to be the first in the Realme Note series. He also claims that the upcoming lineup would include entry-level and mid-range phones. He added that the company is likely to discontinue either the Realme C-series or the Narzo series.

In a recent report, the Realme Note 50 4G with the model number RMX3834 was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Thailand's NBTC websites. It is tipped to launch in India as well and could cost between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000.

The Realme Note 40 5G is likely to be powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM (4GB of virtual RAM) and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It may boot Realme T UI out-of-the-box and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen. It is said to get a dual camera system at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.8-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera could carry a 5-megapixel sensor.

