Technology News

Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup

Realme Note 50 is said to be the first model in the new Note series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 January 2024 15:51 IST
Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme launched the Realme C67 5G (pictured) in India in December 2023

Highlights
  • Realme is yet to confirm the launch timeline of the Note lineup
  • No product has been officially confirmed for the upcoming Note series
  • The Realme Note 50 4G is said to come with a Unisoc chipset
Advertisement

Realme Note series may see the light of day soon. The rumoured lineup has been officially teased by the company. Speculations about Realme working on a new handset surfaced online a few days back. The new handset was said to be called the Realme Note 50 4G, however, Realme did not have a lineup with the Note moniker till now. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested that Realme could discontinue a budget lineup soon. 

Realme CEO Sky Li posted a teaser image on X (formerly Twitter) that shows the word "Note" in big, bold letters. The image also reveals that it is a new product line set to launch soon. Li did not announce a launch timeline for the series nor did he hint about what the expected models are going to be.

Meanwhile tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has suggested that the Realme Note 50 is expected to be the first in the Realme Note series. He also claims that the upcoming lineup would include entry-level and mid-range phones. He added that the company is likely to discontinue either the Realme C-series or the Narzo series.

In a recent report, the Realme Note 50 4G with the model number RMX3834 was spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and Thailand's NBTC websites. It is tipped to launch in India as well and could cost between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000.

The Realme Note 40 5G is likely to be powered by a Unisoc chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM (4GB of virtual RAM) and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It may boot Realme T UI out-of-the-box and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen. It is said to get a dual camera system at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.8-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera could carry a 5-megapixel sensor. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Realme Note, Realme Note 50, Realme Note 50 4G, Realme C series, Realme Narzo, Realme, Realme Note series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E Support: Report

Related Stories

Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  2. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Killer Soup Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-On Video Leaked: Watch Here
  6. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get More RAM, Faster Wi-Fi: Report
  7. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  8. Oppo Reno 11 5G Series With MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale Highlights: Best Deals on Day 1
  10. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases ‘Hundreds’ of Builds, Post-Launch Content
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Realme Note Series Officially Teased; Tipped to Replace C Series or Narzo Lineup
  4. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E Support: Report
  6. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With a Periscope Camera India Launch Date Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Hands-On Video Suggests Flat Display, Slim Bezels
  8. Infinix Smart 8 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitwise Says Its Bitcoin ETF Collected Highest Inflow on First Trading Day
  10. Apple to Shut San Diego-Based 121-Person AI Team: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »