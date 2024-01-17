Technology News
Realme Note 50 Live Images, Key Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Launch on January 24

Realme Note 50 is said to carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 January 2024 10:10 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/ @villagepipol

Realme Note 50 seen in a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Realme Note 50 is expected to carry a 6.7-inch HD+ 90Hz display
  • It is said to be a rebranded Realme C51 model
  • The Realme Note 50 could measure 7.99mm in thickness

Realme has announced that it will soon unveil the Realme Note series of smartphones. The company has not yet confirmed the name of any model but has officially teased the launch date of the first Realme Note phone. Details about a rumoured Redmi Note 1 recently surfaced online suggesting that the handset will launch sometime later this month. There have been leaks saying that a phone with the moniker Realme Note 50 could be the first model in the new upcoming Note series. Now, several leaks hint at key specifications, colour options and design of this purported handset. 

In a Facebook post, Realme Philippines shared a teaser for the first Realme Note handset. It showed the back panel of the upcoming model briefly in a black colour option and confirmed its launch on January 24. The company, however, has yet to confirm the model name or any other details about this handset.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared a leaked poster for the Realme Note 50 that is tipped to launch on January 24. He said that the phone will launch globally in black and blue colourways. He claims that it will be a rebranded version of a Realme C-series model and is likely to be a budget offering. 

The details seen in the leaked poster suggest that the Realme Note 50 will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and carry TUV Rheinland certification. It is likely to come with a thickness of 7.9mm and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Simultaneously there have been live images of the Realme Note 50 that have surfaced online, mainly from accounts of content creators from the Philippines. It shows the rear panel of the phone with a glossy finish, similar to the Sunny Oasis design we have seen in the Realme C67 models. The dual rear camera setup of the phone appear as individual circular units alongside an LED flash also housed in a circular unit on the top left corner of the panel. Meanwhile, in an unboxing video posted by Instagram user Superbdan (@superbdan), we also see the handset in a blue shade. 

The images and videos of the Realme Note 50 also show that the model is equipped with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom, while the power and volume buttons are seen on the right edge. The screen is seen with thin side bezels, a centred waterdrop notch for the front camera, and a relatively thicker chin.

Further reading: Realme Note 50, Realme Note 50 launch, Realme Note 50 specifications, Realme Note 1, Realme, Infinix Note 13, Redmi Note 13, Infinix, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
