Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be unveiled in two variants later this year, according to a report. The South Korean tech conglomerate is considering launching a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the standard book-style foldable phone. This means that the smartphone maker could launch two larger folding handsets and a clamshell-style foldable later this year. The arrival of the purported cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 model is reportedly aimed at helping Samsung compete with other firms in China.

A report in The Elec (in Korean) citing industry sources states that Samsung is considering developing an entry-level model of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that could be launched alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The smartphone maker is planning to launch an affordable foldable phone for the first time since it introduced the first Galaxy Z Fold in 2019, as per the report.

The plan to launch an affordable version of its foldable phone is reportedly aimed at helping Samsung compete with other smartphone makers in China, where it has a double-digit market share. However, the report states that potential economic downturn could lead to high demand for premium smartphones, which could negatively impact the company's sales if an affordable model is launched alongside the more expensive book-style foldable.

While there's no word on what specifications and features will be available on the more affordable Galaxy Z Fold 6 model, details of the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 surfaced online last month, giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 arrived with mostly iterative features over its predecessor, and this year's model is expected to feature changes to the inner display's aspect ratio that will reportedly have an impact on the outer display. The successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to feature smaller bezels in the inner display, while the folder shaped outer screen on the clamshell-style foldable could also see some changes, according to the report. Samsung is yet to announce any plans to launch the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones that are expected to arrive later this year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.