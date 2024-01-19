Technology News

Realme Note 50 is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 January 2024 13:16 IST
Realme Note 50 is teased to come with IP54 dust and splash resistant build

  • Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition
  • It is listed on Shopee in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options
  • The listing shows a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Note 50
Realme Note 50 is all set to launch on January 23 in the Philippines. Realme, via X, has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphone. The company has also shared multiple posters on the microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design, price details, and specifications. Also, the handset has been listed on a retailer's website. The Realme Note 50 is teased to come with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and IP54 dust and splash resistance. The Realme Note 50 seems to be a rebranded version of the Realme C51.

The Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to unveil a new Note smartphone lineup and the first handset in the series —Realme Note 50 —will be announced on January 23 in the Philippines, as per teaser posters shared by Realme on X. It is teased to come with a price tag of PHP 3,599 (roughly Rs. 6,000).

As per the shared teasers, the Realme Note 50 will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance and a 7.99mm thickness. Meanwhile, the unannounced smartphone is currently listed on Shopee in Midnight Black and Sky Blue colour options.

Realme Note 50 price

As per the listing, the Realme Note 50 runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition. The display of the handset has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 560nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chip onboard paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, the listing suggests a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

The listing shows a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Note 50 with support for 10W fast charging. It has 167.7x76.67x7.99mm and 186 grams. The Realme Note 50 could debut as a modified version of the Realme C51. 

