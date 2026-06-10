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  • Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and supports AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Unblur.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 June 2026 12:29 IST
Realme P4R 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4R 5G comes in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare shades

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Highlights
  • Realme equips the P4R 5G with a 144Hz LCD screen
  • Realme adds a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system
  • The Realme P4R 5G starts at an effective price of Rs. 16,999
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The Realme P4R 5G has been launched in India with an 8,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 144Hz display. The new handset targets users looking for long battery life and gaming-focused features in the budget segment. It also carries a 50-megapixel rear camera, AI-powered software tools, and a military-grade durability rating. The smartphone supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and a large vapour chamber cooling system. Realme claims the handset can deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge and maintain battery health for up to seven years.

Realme P4R 5G Price in India, Availability

In India the Realme P4R 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 256GB version. The handset is available in Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare colour options.

The Realme P4R 5G will be available for purchase starting June 17 via Flipkart and the Realme India website. As part of the first sale offers, buyers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 bank discount and up to three months no-cost EMI, but the company says that this offer is only valid for 12 hours.

Realme P4R 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme P4R 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is offered with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The handset runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 out of the box. Realme has promised two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

AI features on the handset include AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Ultra Clarity, AI Unblur, AI Assistant for Notes, AI-powered document scanning, AI Anti-Theft, and Google Gemini integration. The phone also supports AI Night Charging Mode, AI Cold Charging Mode, and AI Long-Life Battery management tools.

For photography, the Realme P4R 5G features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone supports Motion Photos, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Cinematic Video, Dual-View Video, Time-Lapse, and Slow Motion recording. The phone also includes a Super Linear Speaker system with support for up to 400 percent Ultra Volume mode.

Connectivity options on the Realme P4R 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, USB Type-C, OTG support, and dual-SIM connectivity. It also supports One Tap Cooling and a 5,300 sq mm AirFlow Vapour Chamber cooling system.

Realme packs an 8,000mAh battery in the P4R 5G, with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging. Realme claims the battery retains over 80 percent of its original capacity after up to 1,600 charging cycles and can deliver up to three days of use on a single charge.

The Realme P4R 5G comes with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, and ArmourShell Tough Build protection. The smartphone is around 8.8mm thick and weighs approximately 224g.

Realme P4R 5G

Realme P4R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Realme P4R 5G, Realme P4R 5G Price in India, Realme P4R 5G India Launch, Realme P4R 5G Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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