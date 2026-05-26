Realme P4 Lite 5G was the last phone to launch in the tech firm's mid-range lineup, which currently also includes the Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G, and the 4G variant of the Lite model. Now, the smartphone maker appears to be preparing for the launch of the seventh model in the lineup. A tipster claims that the company will soon launch the Realme P4s 5G in India. The rumoured handset was reportedly spotted with the model number RMX5125. Moreover, the RAM and storage configurations of the purported Realme P4s 5G have surfaced online, along with its two colour options.

Realme P4s 5G Launch Timeline, Colour Options (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the smartphone maker will launch a new handset, dubbed Realme P4s 5G, in India in June. According to the image shared by the leaker, the handset will carry the model number RMX5125. Moreover, the Realme P4s 5G will reportedly be available for purchase in the country in Brown and Green colour options. However, the marketing names of the two colourways remain under wraps.

EXCLUSIVE: realme P4s 5G (RMX5125) is launching next month in India.



It will be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants, with 128GB and 256GB storage options.



The smartphone will launch in two colour options: Green and Brown. pic.twitter.com/wlNXlSWUol — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 26, 2026

On top of this, the base variant of the Realme P4s 5G is tipped to launch in the country with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It could also be offered in higher-end 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model is tipped to debut in the country with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, since the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the Realme P4s 5G, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

As previously mentioned, the Realme P4 Lite 5G was the last handset to launch in India as part of the P4 lineup, which arrived in March at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset is currently on sale in the country in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colour options.

To recap, the Realme P4 Lite 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 900 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.