Realme will launch two new smartphones in India as part of the Realme 16 and P4 lineups, according to a tipster. The phones are said to be marketed as the Realme 16T 5G and Realme P4R 5G in the country. While the exact launch date of the smartphones is yet to be revealed, the leak indicates that the two could arrive soon in India. Additionally, the rumoured Realme handsets are tipped to debut in the country in three colour options and three storage configurations. The Realme 16T 5G could be the third phone joining the recently unveiled Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G in India.

Realme 16T 5G, Realme P4R 5G India Launch Timeline, Colourways (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the Chinese tech firm is preparing to launch two new smartphones in India. Dubbed Realme 16T 5G and Realme P4R 5G, the two new handsets from the Oppo sub-brand could be launched soon. He spotted the phones with the RMX5268 and RMX5266 model numbers, respectively. However, the exact launch timeline remains under wraps. Additionally, the leaker shared the colour options and storage variants of the two Realme phones.

EXCLUSIVE: Two new realme phones are coming to India. Sources shared the details with me.



realme 16T 5G (RMX5268)

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

Colors: Starlight Red, Starlight Black, Aurora Green



realme P4R 5G (RMX5266)

4GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

6GB + 256GB

Colors: Silver… pic.twitter.com/DP7UBlxMyX — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 13, 2026

The Realme 16T 5G is tipped to be available in the country in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, while the Realme P4R 5G could go on sale in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants. The rumoured Realme 16 series handset is said to be offered in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red colourways. On the other hand, the Realme P4R 5G might arrive in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options.

This comes months after the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G were launched in India on January 6 at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively, for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. While the Pro+ model is offered in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink shades, the Pro variant ships in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and India-exclusive Orchid Purple colourways.

On the other hand, the Realme P4 Lite is the latest model in the company's P4 series, which was launched in the country on February 20 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, the Realme P4 Lite 5G is set to join the lineup soon.