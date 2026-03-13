Technology News
Realme 16T 5G, Realme P4R 5G India Launch Tipped Along With Colour Options, Storage Variants

Realme P4 Lite was the last model to make its debut in the company’s P series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 17:01 IST
Realme 16T 5G, Realme P4R 5G India Launch Tipped Along With Colour Options, Storage Variants

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G carries a square-shaped rear camera module

Highlights
  • Realme 16T 5G could be offered in three colour options
  • Realme P4R 5G is tipped to feature up to 256GB storage
  • The tech firm has yet to confirm the launch
Realme will launch two new smartphones in India as part of the Realme 16 and P4 lineups, according to a tipster. The phones are said to be marketed as the Realme 16T 5G and Realme P4R 5G in the country. While the exact launch date of the smartphones is yet to be revealed, the leak indicates that the two could arrive soon in India. Additionally, the rumoured Realme handsets are tipped to debut in the country in three colour options and three storage configurations. The Realme 16T 5G could be the third phone joining the recently unveiled Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G in India.

Realme 16T 5G, Realme P4R 5G India Launch Timeline, Colourways (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the Chinese tech firm is preparing to launch two new smartphones in India. Dubbed Realme 16T 5G and Realme P4R 5G, the two new handsets from the Oppo sub-brand could be launched soon. He spotted the phones with the RMX5268 and RMX5266 model numbers, respectively. However, the exact launch timeline remains under wraps. Additionally, the leaker shared the colour options and storage variants of the two Realme phones.

The Realme 16T 5G is tipped to be available in the country in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, while the Realme P4R 5G could go on sale in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB variants. The rumoured Realme 16 series handset is said to be offered in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red colourways. On the other hand, the Realme P4R 5G might arrive in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options.

This comes months after the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G were launched in India on January 6 at starting prices of Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively, for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. While the Pro+ model is offered in Master Gold, Master Grey, and India-exclusive Camellia Pink shades, the Pro variant ships in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and India-exclusive Orchid Purple colourways.

On the other hand, the Realme P4 Lite is the latest model in the company's P4 series, which was launched in the country on February 20 at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, the Realme P4 Lite 5G is set to join the lineup soon.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
