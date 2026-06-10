Realme P4R 5G is the latest midrange phone to debut in India, with an 8,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The new smartphone has a 50-megapixel rear camera and supports 45W wired fast charging. The new Realme P series smartphone competes with the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G and Moto G37 Power 5G in the Indian market. All three models offer 5G connectivity, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and larger batteries.

Here's a comparison of the Realme P4R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G and Moto G37 Power smartphones based on their price in India and specifications.

Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G: Price in India

Realme P4R 5G: The newly launched Realme P4R 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. It is available in Titanium Glare, Silver Glare, and Lavender Glare colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite costs Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options, respectively. The top-end model with 256GB storage and the same amount of RAM costs Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Hyper Black and Vivid Mint finishes.

Moto G37 Power 5G: The newly launched Moto G37 Power costs Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM model with the same amount of storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. It is released in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue shades.

Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G: Display, OS

Realme P4R 5G: The Realme P4R 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and the company has promised to provide two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

OnePlus CE 6 Lite 5G: The OnePlus CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) LCD panel with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is pre-installed with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Moto G37 Power 5G: The Moto G37 Power 5G has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is touted to deliver up to 1,050 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). It runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to get upgraded to Android 17.

Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G: Chipset, Battery

Realme P4R 5G: Under the hood, the Realme P4R 5G has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. It has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse wired charging. It has IP65 dust and water resistance ratinG.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC, along with an ARM Mali-G615 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a 7,000mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Moto G37 Power 5G: Moto G37 Power runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. You will get a 7,000mAh cell in this model with 30W wired charging support and 6W reverse wired charging. It has an IP64-rated build.

Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Realme P4R 5G: For photography, the Realme P4R 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 166.4x78x8.8mm and weighs 224g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G: On the rear, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G has a dual camera system, including a 50-megapixel main shooter alongside a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 166x76x8.5mm and weighs about 208g.

Moto G37 Power: On the rear, the Moto G37 Power has a dual camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor. It boasts an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.89mm and weighs 215g.

Realme P4R 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G vs Moto G37 Power 5G: Which Should You Buy?

Based on the price and specifications listed here, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G is a better option for users who prefer a strong chipset and a high refresh rate display. The Realme P4R 5G is the suitable option for buyers prioritising an 8,000mAh battery, but it has a less capable processor. Budget-conscious buyers who want strong battery life and reliable performance without spending more than Rs. 16,000 can go for the Moto G37 Power.

FAQs

1. Which chipset is used in the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex SoC.

2. Which phone has the largest battery among the three?

The Realme P4R 5G has the 8,000mAh battery, the largest of the three.

3. What is the starting price of the Moto G37 Power 5G?

The Moto G37 Power has a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999.