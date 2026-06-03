The Realme P4R 5G will launch in India next week, and the company has also revealed various specifications and features of the upcoming handset. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The dedicated microsite for the Realme P4R 5G has also been updated to reveal that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It will also feature a dual rear camera system and an LED flash. The handset will be offered in India in three colourways.

Realme P4R 5G Set to Launch in India on June 10

On Wednesday, the smartphone maker announced that the Realme P4R 5G will be launched in India on June 10 at 12 pm IST. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options. The dedicated microsite for the handset has been updated to reveal the specifications and features of the soon-to-be-launched phone.

The Realme P4R 5G will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to three days of battery life, 12.5 hours of gaming on Free Fire, 6.5 days of music playback, 21.6 hours of video playback on YouTube, and 26.9 hours of navigation. The handset will also feature 45W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which was introduced two years ago.

On top of this, the Realme P4R 5G will launch equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management. It is claimed to ship with MIL-STD 810H durability certification and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will sport a flat display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4R 5G will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and ship with at least 256GB of onboard storage and up to 14GB of “Dynamic RAM”. The handset will be 8.8mm thick. For optics, the Realme P4R 5G will carry a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel AI camera. The handset will also sport an AI Pulse Light on the back, with nine colour and five speed customisation options.

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