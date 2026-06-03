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Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications

Realme P4R 5G will be equipped with a Dimensity 6300 chipset, which was introduced by MediaTek two years ago.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2026 14:18 IST
Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Realme

Realme P4R 5G will sport a hole punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Realme P4R 5G will pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Realme P4R 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup
  • Realme P4R 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset
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The Realme P4R 5G will launch in India next week, and the company has also revealed various specifications and features of the upcoming handset. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The dedicated microsite for the Realme P4R 5G has also been updated to reveal that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It will also feature a dual rear camera system and an LED flash. The handset will be offered in India in three colourways.

Realme P4R 5G Set to Launch in India on June 10

On Wednesday, the smartphone maker announced that the Realme P4R 5G will be launched in India on June 10 at 12 pm IST. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour options. The dedicated microsite for the handset has been updated to reveal the specifications and features of the soon-to-be-launched phone.

The Realme P4R 5G will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to three days of battery life, 12.5 hours of gaming on Free Fire, 6.5 days of music playback, 21.6 hours of video playback on YouTube, and 26.9 hours of navigation. The handset will also feature 45W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. It will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which was introduced two years ago.

On top of this, the Realme P4R 5G will launch equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area for thermal management. It is claimed to ship with MIL-STD 810H durability certification and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone will sport a flat display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The Realme P4R 5G will run on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and ship with at least 256GB of onboard storage and up to 14GB of “Dynamic RAM”. The handset will be 8.8mm thick. For optics, the Realme P4R 5G will carry a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel AI camera. The handset will also sport an AI Pulse Light on the back, with nine colour and five speed customisation options.

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Further reading: Realme P4R 5G, Realme, Realme P4R 5G India Launch, Realme P4R 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Realme P4R 5G India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications
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