Realme UI 6.0 Update for Smartphones Officially Confirmed to Launch in China in October

The purported update is expected to bring Android 15 to Realme smartphones.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme UI 6.0 is speculated to introduce Android 15 features on its smartphones

  • Realme UI 6.0 will be introduced in China next month
  • The update is speculated to introduce Android 15 to its smartphones
  • The list of anticipated features includes Private Space
Realme UI 6.0 update will be launched in China next month, a company official announced on social media on Friday. The update is speculated to be based on ColorOS 15 for Oppo and OnePlus devices that will debut in the country on October 17 and may carry similar features, including several powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, Realme recently rolled out six AI features for its performance-focused smartphone, Realme GT 6, in India. It included Magic Compose, AI Ultra Clarity, AI night mode, and AI Eraser 2.0.

Realme UI 6.0 Update

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Kangda Leo, Product Manager of realme UI announced that Realme UI 6.0 will be introduced in China in October. While the official did not reveal an exact date, speculation suggests its unveiling may take place around the same time as the launch of the ColorOS 15 update.

The purported update is expected to bring Android 15 to Realme smartphones. Although specific features of the Realme update are yet to be revealed, the update is largely speculated to have features that Google debuted at its developer conference while announcing its next operating system (OS).

The list of anticipated features includes Private Space – a digital safe for the applications users do not wish to reveal to others. It is also said to offer improved passkey support with single sign-in capability and the ability to save favourite split-screen combinations. Smartphones may also get OS-level support for app archiving/unarchiving.

For developers, it may roll out new ways to further fine-tune the app experience. They may be able to improve its performance for running on any Android release. It brings Matrix44 and other canvas drawing capabilities, allowing developers to manipulate the canvas in 3D, in addition to enabling complex shapes by intersecting either the current shader or a difference of the current shader.

A report suggests Android 15 may also utilise Bluetooth LE Audio technology to enhance the smartphone's spatial audio experience.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
