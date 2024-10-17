Realme UI 6.0 for supported Realme devices in China will begin rollout next month, the company announced. The Realme GT 5 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to get it. The update was first announced to arrive in the country in October and while it that may still happen, the stable release of Realme UI 6.0 will not be rolled out until November. It is speculated to be based on ColorOS 15 for Oppo and OnePlus devices.

Realme UI 6.0 Release Timeline

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Kangda Leo, Product Manager of Realme UI announced that Realme UI 6.0 will be introduced in China on October 21 in beta. The update's public rollout will begin in November, starting with the Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 6, Realme GT Neo 6, and a handful of other smartphones.

In subsequent weeks and months, other smartphones in the company's lineup will be eligible to receive the new OS update. The release timeline of Realme UI 6.0 is as follows:

Month Devices November 2024 Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme GT 6, Realme GT Neo 6, Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme GT 5, Realme GT 5 240W December 2024 Realme 13 Pro+, Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition, Realme 13 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, Realme 12 Pro Extreme Edition, Realme 12 Pro, Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT Neo 5 240W, Realme GT Neo 5 SE, Realme Self 12, Realme 12x 2025 Q1 Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 11 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro, Realme 13, Realme 11, Realme V60, Realme V60s

Realme UI 6.0 is expected to bring Android 15 to Realme smartphones. Furthermore, the Realme GT 7 Pro will become the first smartphone to run on this OS out-of-the-box. It is confirmed to bring new iconography with more easily recognisable icons with richer colours. The sneak peek shared by the company official hints at larger primary elements in the icons.