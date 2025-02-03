Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM

Realme GT 7 appeared on the Geekbench website with the model number Realme RMX5090.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 19:46 IST
Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 was released in June 2024 in India

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 is said to be in the works
  • It could support 120W fast charging
  • Realme GT 7 was earlier surfaced on China's 3C certification site
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 is likely to launch soon as a successor to the Realme GT 6. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest GT series smartphone seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site along with key specifications. The Realme GT 7 is shown to run on an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The listing suggests the phone will carry the RMX5090 model number. A Realme smartphone bearing the same model number was recently certified in China by 3C and TENAA. 

The Realme handset, believed to be the prototype of the unannounced Realme GT 7, popped up on the  Geekbench website with the model number Realme RMX5090. It scored 2,904 points in single-core testing and 8,976 points in multi-core tests. As per the listing, the model has an Android 15 operating system and 14.75GB RAM, which could be translated to 16GB on paper. 

As per the listing, the Realme RMX5090 will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm SoC with an ARMv8 architecture and motherboard  “sun”. The chipset has six cores operating at 3.53GHz and two cores capped at 4.32GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Realme GT 7 Specifications (Tipped)

As mentioned, the Realme GT 7 was earlier surfaced on China's 3C certification site with 120W fast charging support. It was also seen on TENAA's platform with specifications including a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 6,500mAh battery. 

The purported Realme GT 7 could be available in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM variants and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is likely to get a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT 7 will be released as a successor to Realme GT 6 which was launched in India in July last year. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  3. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  6. Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  7. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  8. Gabit Smart Ring Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Government Expands Aadhaar Authentication Service to Public and Private Entities
  2. Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
  3. Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
  5. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  6. FIU-IND Levies Over Rs. 9 Crore Fine on Dubai-Based ByBit Crypto Exchange Citing PMLA Violations 
  7. Google to Ask US Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Verdict
  8. Coinbase Acquires Onchain Ad Platform Spindl to Boost Visibility of Base-Powered Web3 Projects
  9. Apple Intelligence Will Support More Languages in April, Confirms CEO Tim Cook
  10. BioWare Downsized to Less Than 100 Employees After Layoffs, Relocations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »