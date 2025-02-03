Realme GT 7 is likely to launch soon as a successor to the Realme GT 6. Ahead of any official announcement, the latest GT series smartphone seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site along with key specifications. The Realme GT 7 is shown to run on an octa-core Qualcomm chipset. The listing suggests the phone will carry the RMX5090 model number. A Realme smartphone bearing the same model number was recently certified in China by 3C and TENAA.

The Realme handset, believed to be the prototype of the unannounced Realme GT 7, popped up on the Geekbench website with the model number Realme RMX5090. It scored 2,904 points in single-core testing and 8,976 points in multi-core tests. As per the listing, the model has an Android 15 operating system and 14.75GB RAM, which could be translated to 16GB on paper.

As per the listing, the Realme RMX5090 will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm SoC with an ARMv8 architecture and motherboard “sun”. The chipset has six cores operating at 3.53GHz and two cores capped at 4.32GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Realme GT 7 Specifications (Tipped)

As mentioned, the Realme GT 7 was earlier surfaced on China's 3C certification site with 120W fast charging support. It was also seen on TENAA's platform with specifications including a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 6,500mAh battery.

The purported Realme GT 7 could be available in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM variants and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It is likely to get a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT 7 will be released as a successor to Realme GT 6 which was launched in India in July last year.

