Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 14 5G comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 12:26 IST
Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 5G comes in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 14 5G is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The handset has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Redmi Note 14 5G supports 45W wired fast charging
Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro handsets. Similar to the Pro variants, the vanilla version runs on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box and carries a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Redmi Note 14 5G Price

Redmi Note 14 5G price starts in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700). Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are respectively marked at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

As part of the first sale, the company is extending a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) discount on all variants. It is available for purchase via the Xiaomi China e-store. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 14 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. 

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 14 5G gets a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance. It measures 162.4 x 75.7 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 190g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
