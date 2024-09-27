Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro handsets. Similar to the Pro variants, the vanilla version runs on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box and carries a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Redmi Note 14 5G Price

Redmi Note 14 5G price starts in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,700). Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are respectively marked at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

As part of the first sale, the company is extending a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) discount on all variants. It is available for purchase via the Xiaomi China e-store. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Star White (translated from Chinese) shades.

Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 14 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2,100 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 5G has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 14 5G gets a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. For security, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an IP64-rated build for dust and resistance. It measures 162.4 x 75.7 x 7.99mm in size and weighs 190g.

