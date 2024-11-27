Realme introduced its latest operating system (OS) for smartphones dubbed Realme UI 6.0 in India with the launch of Realme GT 7 Pro on Tuesday. Now, the company has confirmed that the OS is being made available on Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ models in the country via early access, which enables users to experience all the new features before a stable public release. Based on Android 15, the update brings visual enhancements such as revamped iconography, new flux themes, and globally reversible photo editing capability. It also bundles several features for photo editing and productivity powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Realme UI 6.0 for Realme 12 Pro Models

In a post on its community page, Realme highlighted that its latest OS update is now available for the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ and is based on Android 15 beta. Devices are required to have at least 60 percent battery and 15GB of available space. Users are also required to register for the early access program via the Software Update Application channel in the device settings, with the process as follows:

Go to Settings > About device > Tap on Realme UI 5.0 banner at the top Tap on the three dots in the top right corner > Beta program > Early Access Select Apply Now and submit the required details

As per the changelog, Realme UI 6.0 brings visual enhancements with fluid animations. It introduces flux themes which can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The company says users can customise the home and lock screens with elements such as glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills. Further, the lock screen in Realme UI 6.0 supports both classic and flux modes.

The Live Alerts feature has been updated and tapping the notification expands it into a detailed card. It also has a new design and an updated animation system. Similar to OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 and Oppo's ColorOS 15, the Realme UI 6.0 update introduces globally reversible photo editing. This enables users to save previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Further, it extends the duration of Live Photos to three seconds.

Realme has rolled out more gestures for the floating window. Swiping down now opens the status window, repeating the gesture again expands it, and swiping sideways hides it. A split mode has also been added which separates the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel.