Technology News
English Edition

Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India

The update brings visual enhancements with fluid animations, as per the changelog.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:51 IST
Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme UI 6.0 introduces Android 15 features on the Realme 12 Pro models

Highlights
  • Early access program registered users are eligible to receive the update
  • Realme 12 Pro models are required to have 15GB of available space
  • Realme UI 6.0 introduces new flux themes, icons and animations
Advertisement

Realme introduced its latest operating system (OS) for smartphones dubbed Realme UI 6.0 in India with the launch of Realme GT 7 Pro on Tuesday. Now, the company has confirmed that the OS is being made available on Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ models in the country via early access, which enables users to experience all the new features before a stable public release. Based on Android 15, the update brings visual enhancements such as revamped iconography, new flux themes, and globally reversible photo editing capability. It also bundles several features for photo editing and productivity powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Realme UI 6.0 for Realme 12 Pro Models

In a post on its community page, Realme highlighted that its latest OS update is now available for the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ and is based on Android 15 beta. Devices are required to have at least 60 percent battery and 15GB of available space. Users are also required to register for the early access program via the Software Update Application channel in the device settings, with the process as follows:

  1. Go to Settings > About device > Tap on Realme UI 5.0 banner at the top
  2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner > Beta program > Early Access
  3. Select Apply Now and submit the required details

As per the changelog, Realme UI 6.0 brings visual enhancements with fluid animations. It introduces flux themes which can be personalised with photos or customised with system wallpapers. The company says users can customise the home and lock screens with elements such as glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills. Further, the lock screen in Realme UI 6.0 supports both classic and flux modes.

The Live Alerts feature has been updated and tapping the notification expands it into a detailed card. It also has a new design and an updated animation system. Similar to OnePlus' OxygenOS 15 and Oppo's ColorOS 15, the Realme UI 6.0 update introduces globally reversible photo editing. This enables users to save previous edit settings for subsequent edits in the future. Further, it extends the duration of Live Photos to three seconds.

Realme has rolled out more gestures for the floating window. Swiping down now opens the status window, repeating the gesture again expands it, and swiping sideways hides it. A split mode has also been added which separates the actions for accessing the quick settings and the notification panel.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design
  • Good display
  • Battery life and fast charging
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Bad
  • Lowlight camera performance
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Realme 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design with IP65 certification
  • Feature-packed software experience
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Plenty of bloatware and double-apps
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • No dedicated macro camera or mode
Read detailed Realme 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme UI 6.0, Realme UI 6.0 Features, Realme UI 6.0 Release Date, Realme, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC
Google to Tweak Search Results in Europe After Rivals Complained

Related Stories

Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  4. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  5. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  6. Nubia Flip II Design, Key Features Leaked via TENAA, MIIT Sites
  7. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  2. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  3. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  4. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  6. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
  7. UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
  8. Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
  9. Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
  10. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »