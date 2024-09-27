Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50 Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mix Flip is available in Black and Purple colourways, and it appears that the White option did not make its way to global markets.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 27 September 2024 12:08 IST
Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix Flip has a 4.01-inch cover display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip sports a 6.86-inch AMOLED inner screen
  • The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS
  • The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with a 4,780mAh battery
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mix Flip — the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone — was launched in global markets on Thursday, two months after it was introduced in China. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has two 50-megapixel cameras on the outer screen, developed in partnership with Leica. The Xiaomi Mix Flip features a 4.01-inch cover display as well as a 6.86-inch inner screen. It has a 4,780mAh battery that can be charged at 67W.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Availability

Xiaomi Mix Flip price is set at EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,21,500) for the sole 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be sold in Black and Purple colourways — the White option appears to be limited to China.

xiaomi mix flip inline xiaomi mix flip

Xiaomi Mix Flip is available in two colourways in global markets
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

In China, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the same configuration. The global variant appears to be significantly more expensive, and Xiaomi has yet to announce plans to launch the Mix Flip in India.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. The foldable phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of LPPDDR5X RAM — the global variant isn't offered in a 16GB memory option. 

On the outside, it has a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) 'All Around Liquid' AMOLED screen, while the handset also features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) CrystalRes AMOLED inner screen that refreshes at 120Hz. The inner and outer displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor as well as a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV60A40 sensor that supports up to up to 2x optical zoom. Both these cameras have a Leica Vario-Summilux lens. The inner screen has a 32-megapixel camera with OmniVision's OV32B sensor.

You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage on the global variant of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. 

Xiaomi has equipped the Mix Flip with a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset measures 167.5x74.02x7.8mm (unfolded), and 85.54x74.02x15.99mm (folded) and weighs 192g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications, Foldables, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Leica Tuned Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE With Exynos 2400e SoC Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Debuts With IP68 Rating, Up to 6,200mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft to Merge Xbox and Game Pass Apps on iOS and Android, Rolls Out New Features on PC, Consoles
  2. Google NotebookLM Upgraded to Support YouTube Videos and Audio Files as Sources
  3. Depression Could Be Linked With the Brain Network Responsible for Guiding Attention, Study Claims
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 5,110mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series With Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays, AI Features Launched in India
  6. Did Pollen Allergies Cause Woolly Mammoths' Extinction? New Study Proposes a Surprising Theory
  7. Bitcoin Surges Past $65,000 for the First Time Since August, Driven by Favourable Macroeconomic Factors
  8. A Snowman-Shaped Asteroid Tumbles Past Earth at Incredible Speed
  9. Xiaomi Mix Flip With 50-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Leica Tuned Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »