Xiaomi Mix Flip — the company's first clamshell-style foldable phone — was launched in global markets on Thursday, two months after it was introduced in China. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has two 50-megapixel cameras on the outer screen, developed in partnership with Leica. The Xiaomi Mix Flip features a 4.01-inch cover display as well as a 6.86-inch inner screen. It has a 4,780mAh battery that can be charged at 67W.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Price, Availability

Xiaomi Mix Flip price is set at EUR 1,300 (roughly Rs. 1,21,500) for the sole 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be sold in Black and Purple colourways — the White option appears to be limited to China.

Xiaomi Mix Flip is available in two colourways in global markets

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

In China, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for the same configuration. The global variant appears to be significantly more expensive, and Xiaomi has yet to announce plans to launch the Mix Flip in India.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Mix Flip runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. The foldable phone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of LPPDDR5X RAM — the global variant isn't offered in a 16GB memory option.

On the outside, it has a 4.01-inch 1.5K (1,392 x 1,280 pixels) 'All Around Liquid' AMOLED screen, while the handset also features a 6.86-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,912 pixels) CrystalRes AMOLED inner screen that refreshes at 120Hz. The inner and outer displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 800 sensor as well as a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV60A40 sensor that supports up to up to 2x optical zoom. Both these cameras have a Leica Vario-Summilux lens. The inner screen has a 32-megapixel camera with OmniVision's OV32B sensor.

You get 512GB of UFS 4.0 built-in storage on the global variant of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has equipped the Mix Flip with a 4,780mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset measures 167.5x74.02x7.8mm (unfolded), and 85.54x74.02x15.99mm (folded) and weighs 192g.