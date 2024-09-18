Technology News
Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google’s Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features

The Realme GT 6 was launched in India in June.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 19:21 IST
Realme GT 6 Reportedly Getting Google's Magic Compose and Five Other AI Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colours

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 is also said to be getting the AI Smart Summary feature
  • The phone’s camera is getting AI Ultra Clarity and new night mode
  • Realme GT 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup
Realme GT 6, the company's performance-focused smartphone, is reportedly getting new artificial intelligence (AI) features. For one of the features, called Magic Compose, Realme is said to have partnered with Google. Apart from this, the smartphone is also said to be getting five other AI features which were developed natively by the Chinese brand. These reported features are said to enhance the handset's camera capabilities as well as offer new ways for users to interact with their devices. Notably, these features will be processed by the phone's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Realme GT 6 Is Reportedly Getting New AI Features

According to a GSMArena report, the smartphone brand has introduced six new AI features on the Realme GT 6. Magic Compose is one such feature, which was added after the company partnered with Google.

The feature can be accessed via the Messages app and allows users to respond to incoming messages without typing a response. Essentially, it uses AI to reply to messages quickly in two ways. First, the AI suggests automatic replies which users can quickly pick and send. Second, users can type a message and use the AI to rewrite it in a different style. These styles range from official to whimsical.

As per the report, Magic Compose will be available to Realme GT 6 users in six languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Korean. More languages are said to be added in the future.

Apart from this, there are five native AI features which are also being introduced in the smartphone, as per the report. The first is AI Ultra Clarity. This feature was first released with the Realme 13 Pro+ and is now being expanded to more devices. The AI Ultra Clarity feature allows users to take a blurry image and make it sharper. Additionally, an AI night mode feature is also said to be added that will enable users to take sharper low-light shots.

Alongside, the smartphone is also reportedly getting the AI Eraser 2.0, the second generation of the feature that can remove unwanted objects and people from a photo. The AI can either do this automatically, or the user can highlight parts of the image to get this effect.

Further, AI Smart Summary, a feature that can summarise long blocks of text is also said to be added to the Realme GT 6. The feature can summarise texts in the Notes app and other compatible areas. Finally, AI Smart Loop is also being added to the smartphone, as per the report. It is a recommendation feature that guesses what a user might do based on the screen they're on and suggests relevant apps and actions.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
