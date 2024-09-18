Realme GT 6, the company's performance-focused smartphone, is reportedly getting new artificial intelligence (AI) features. For one of the features, called Magic Compose, Realme is said to have partnered with Google. Apart from this, the smartphone is also said to be getting five other AI features which were developed natively by the Chinese brand. These reported features are said to enhance the handset's camera capabilities as well as offer new ways for users to interact with their devices. Notably, these features will be processed by the phone's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Realme GT 6 Is Reportedly Getting New AI Features

According to a GSMArena report, the smartphone brand has introduced six new AI features on the Realme GT 6. Magic Compose is one such feature, which was added after the company partnered with Google.

The feature can be accessed via the Messages app and allows users to respond to incoming messages without typing a response. Essentially, it uses AI to reply to messages quickly in two ways. First, the AI suggests automatic replies which users can quickly pick and send. Second, users can type a message and use the AI to rewrite it in a different style. These styles range from official to whimsical.

As per the report, Magic Compose will be available to Realme GT 6 users in six languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Korean. More languages are said to be added in the future.

Apart from this, there are five native AI features which are also being introduced in the smartphone, as per the report. The first is AI Ultra Clarity. This feature was first released with the Realme 13 Pro+ and is now being expanded to more devices. The AI Ultra Clarity feature allows users to take a blurry image and make it sharper. Additionally, an AI night mode feature is also said to be added that will enable users to take sharper low-light shots.

Alongside, the smartphone is also reportedly getting the AI Eraser 2.0, the second generation of the feature that can remove unwanted objects and people from a photo. The AI can either do this automatically, or the user can highlight parts of the image to get this effect.

Further, AI Smart Summary, a feature that can summarise long blocks of text is also said to be added to the Realme GT 6. The feature can summarise texts in the Notes app and other compatible areas. Finally, AI Smart Loop is also being added to the smartphone, as per the report. It is a recommendation feature that guesses what a user might do based on the screen they're on and suggests relevant apps and actions.

