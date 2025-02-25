Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online

Realme GT 7 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2025 17:14 IST
Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 is expected to succeed the Realme GT 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 may support 120W fast charging
  • The handset will likely carry a 6,310mAh-rated battery
  • The Realme GT 7 could sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K display
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition was recently launched in China, a couple of months after the standard Realme GT 7 Pro came to India. The company is expected to unveil a vanilla Realme GT 7 model in India soon. Ahead of anything official, a new report has hinted at the expected RAM and colour options of the purported handset. Previously, the Realme GT 7 was spotted on multiple certification and benchmarking websites, which suggested some of its key expected features including display, chipset, storage, camera, battery and charging details. 

Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 India variant will carry the model number RMX5061, according to a 91Mobiles report. The report claimed that the phone will be available in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset may be offered in other RAM and storage options at launch. 

Connectivity options for the Realme GT 7 are tipped to include NFC and INT support. The latter is said to be similar to Apple's Intercom feature that allows users to send or receive messages from a HomePod to another or other Apple devices. The phone is expected to come in black and blue colour options.

The report noted that the RMX5061 model number was previously speculated to be associated with the Indian variant of the Realme Neo 7. Now, it is said to be the Realme GT 7 India variant. Another Realme handset with the model number RMX5090 is expected to be a global variant of the vanilla Realme GT 7.

Realme GT 7 Other Features (Expected)

The purported vanilla Realme GT 7 with the model number RMX5090 was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification site, which suggested the phone will support 120W fast charging. A TENAA listing claimed that the handset could pack a 6,310mAh-rated battery, which will likely be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. 

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX5090 suggested that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI skin on top.

The rumoured Realme GT 6 successor may sport a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It could carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K display. The handset is said to support 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB of RAM, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 series, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 India launch, Realme GT 7 India variant, Realme GT 7 features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco M7 5G India Launch Set for March 3; Chipset, Price Range Revealed
Samsung Set to Refresh Its Galaxy A Series Lineup With Improved Camera Features

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Specifications, Colour Options Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  4. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  5. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  6. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  8. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Images Leak Revealing Slim Design
  10. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  4. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  5. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  6. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  10. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »