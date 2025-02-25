Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition was recently launched in China, a couple of months after the standard Realme GT 7 Pro came to India. The company is expected to unveil a vanilla Realme GT 7 model in India soon. Ahead of anything official, a new report has hinted at the expected RAM and colour options of the purported handset. Previously, the Realme GT 7 was spotted on multiple certification and benchmarking websites, which suggested some of its key expected features including display, chipset, storage, camera, battery and charging details.

Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 India variant will carry the model number RMX5061, according to a 91Mobiles report. The report claimed that the phone will be available in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset may be offered in other RAM and storage options at launch.

Connectivity options for the Realme GT 7 are tipped to include NFC and INT support. The latter is said to be similar to Apple's Intercom feature that allows users to send or receive messages from a HomePod to another or other Apple devices. The phone is expected to come in black and blue colour options.

The report noted that the RMX5061 model number was previously speculated to be associated with the Indian variant of the Realme Neo 7. Now, it is said to be the Realme GT 7 India variant. Another Realme handset with the model number RMX5090 is expected to be a global variant of the vanilla Realme GT 7.

Realme GT 7 Other Features (Expected)

The purported vanilla Realme GT 7 with the model number RMX5090 was reportedly spotted on China's 3C certification site, which suggested the phone will support 120W fast charging. A TENAA listing claimed that the handset could pack a 6,310mAh-rated battery, which will likely be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell.

An earlier Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX5090 suggested that the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI skin on top.

The rumoured Realme GT 6 successor may sport a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It could carry a 6.78-inch 1.5K display. The handset is said to support 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB of RAM, paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage.

