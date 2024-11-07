Technology News
Realme GT 6 Receiving Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access Beta in India

Realme started accepting entries for the Realme UI 6.0 early access program on November 5.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 17:08 IST
Realme GT 6 Receiving Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access Beta in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme has not mentioned any deadline for the applications

Realme revealed the release schedule of Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 interface last month. Now, the Realme GT 6 is getting the company's latest custom Android skin, albeit through the Realme UI 6.0 early access beta update in India. The latest interface brings fresh design with new animations, visuals, AI-based features, and numerous system-wide improvements. Realme opened the application for early access this week and it is accepting entries in batches. The brand said it has limited seats for the early access programme.

Realme GT 6 Gets Realme UI 6.0 Early Access Beta

As per a new post on Realme's community page, the Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 early access is currently open for Realme GT 6 users in India. Realme started accepting entries for early access on November 5. The brand hasn't mentioned any deadline for the applications but users have to note that there are only limited slots available. Applications will be accepted in batches.

Interested Realme GT 6 users can participate in the Realme UI 6.0 early access program by heading to Settings > About device > Click on the realme UI 5.0 banner at the top > Click on the three dots in the top right corner > Beta program > Early Access > Apply Now and submit the required details.

It's also worth mentioning that early access software often contains bugs that could hamper the user experience so the brand recommends not installing Early Access on primary phones. Also, it is advised to back up data to prevent data loss.

Those interested in trying the Realme UI 6.0 have to make sure that their Realme GT 6 has at least 60 percent battery and 15GB of storage available before installing the update. The smartphone should also run a stable version of Realme UI with build version RMX3851_14.0.1.614(EX01). Users can submit feedback in the logkit if they encounter bugs or have suggestions while using early access.

The Realme UI 6.0 offers a new design with revamped app icons, animated widgets, components and folders. Numerous system function icons are introduced in the latest build with advanced visual effects. It has a new live alert system, Split mode and revamped Quick Settings option. The interface has a new Charging limit feature that halts charging at 80 percent.

 

  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Read detailed Realme GT 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
ED Said to Have Raided Offices of Sellers Operating on Amazon and Flipkart

Realme GT 6 Receiving Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access Beta in India
