Realme V50 and Realme V50s price start at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000), as per the listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 14:28 IST
Photo Credit: China Telecom

Realme V50 and Realme V50s might have dual rear camera units

  • Realme V50 is listed with model number RMX3783
  • They may have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Realme V50 and Realme V50s are likely to run on Dimensity 6100+ SoC
Realme V50 and Realme V50s could launch soon as the handsets have now been spotted on the China Telecom listing with renders, key specifications, and pricing details. The upcoming V-series smartphones are listed in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. They are likely to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The listing suggests 13-megapixel dual rear camera units on the Realme V50 and Realme V50s. 

Realme V50, Realme V50s price (leaked)

The Realme V50 and Realme V50s appeared on the China Telecom website with model numbers RMX3783 and RMX3781, respectively. As per the listing, both models will be priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is listed for CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is listed at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The listing indicates midnight black and purple dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options for the phones.

Realme V50, Realme V50s specifications (leaked)

As per the listing, the new Realme handsets will run on Android 13 and feature 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) displays. The screen is shown with a hole-punch design. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6835V, hinting at the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The handsets might offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

According to the China Telecom listing, Realme V50 and Realme V50s will have dual rear camera units, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. The rear cameras are seen arranged on a circular shaped island situated at the top right corner. For selfies, they might include an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Further, the listing suggests USB Type-C connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a fingerprint sensor on the handsets. The listing doesn't include battery and charging specifications.

Since Realme hasn't made an official announcement yet, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme V50, Realme V50s, Realme V50 Price, Realme V50s Price, Realme V50 Specifications, Realme V50s Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
