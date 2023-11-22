Technology News

OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Global Launch Said to Take Place in January 2024

OnePlus 12 will feature a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 13:33 IST
OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Global Launch Said to Take Place in January 2024

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is said to succeed the OnePlus 11 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 will sport a 2K ProXDR DisplayMate A+ display
  • The smartphone may support 100W wired fast charging
  • The OnePlus 12 will get a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 will be unveiled in China on December 4 during the company's 10-year anniversary celebration event. The phone is said to succeed OnePlus's current flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G which was launched in February this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming flagship model. However, it has so far only talked about a single OnePlus 12 handset. Now, a tipster suggests the possible global launch timeline of a OnePlus 12 series.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) said in an X post that the OnePlus 12 series will launch globally in January 2024. He, however, did not specify the models that are likely to be included in the upcoming series. It is likely that OnePlus could also unveil a OnePlus 12R model, to succeed the OnePlus 11R. OnePlus is yet to confirm any other models other than the base variant.

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming flagship model will feature a ProXDR display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, 2K resolution, and DisplayMate's A+ certification. It will ship with Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top. The OnePlus 12 is also confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear sensor along with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 12 may come with a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved LTPO display and sport a triple rear camera unit. The phone is said to have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 32-megapixel front sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 11 is priced in India at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. The 16GB + 256GB variant is listed in the country at Rs. 61,999 and it is available in an additional Marble Odyssey colourway. It features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. For optics, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto shooter. For the front camera, the handset has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12 Series, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 Series launch, OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Global Launch Said to Take Place in January 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  4. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  6. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro to Run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Link an Email Address to Your Account: How It Works
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on Geekbench With This SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Trading Platform Kraken Sued by US SEC, Company CEO Denies Allegations
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Global Launch Said to Take Place in January 2024
  3. Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent
  5. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Steps Down, Pleads Guilty to Settle US Illicit Finance Probe
  6. Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
  9. Sam Altman to Return as OpenAI CEO Days After Ouster, Microsoft's Satya Nadella Calls It 'Essential Step'
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »