OnePlus 12 will be unveiled in China on December 4 during the company's 10-year anniversary celebration event. The phone is said to succeed OnePlus's current flagship model, the OnePlus 11 5G which was launched in February this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. The company has already confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming flagship model. However, it has so far only talked about a single OnePlus 12 handset. Now, a tipster suggests the possible global launch timeline of a OnePlus 12 series.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) said in an X post that the OnePlus 12 series will launch globally in January 2024. He, however, did not specify the models that are likely to be included in the upcoming series. It is likely that OnePlus could also unveil a OnePlus 12R model, to succeed the OnePlus 11R. OnePlus is yet to confirm any other models other than the base variant.

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming flagship model will feature a ProXDR display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, 2K resolution, and DisplayMate's A+ certification. It will ship with Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top. The OnePlus 12 is also confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a Sony LYTIA LYT808 primary rear sensor along with a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

Previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 12 may come with a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) curved LTPO display and sport a triple rear camera unit. The phone is said to have a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 32-megapixel front sensor. It is tipped to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 11 is priced in India at Rs. 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options. The 16GB + 256GB variant is listed in the country at Rs. 61,999 and it is available in an additional Marble Odyssey colourway. It features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. For optics, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with a telephoto shooter. For the front camera, the handset has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

