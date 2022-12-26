Redmi 11 Prime 5G with an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC was launched in India in September this year. Now, few months after its debut, the handset is available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country. It is now listed on Mi.com and Amazon at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 instead of its original initial price of Rs. 13,999. The Redmi Prime 5G has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It features a waterdrop-style display notch on the display and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G price in India

Xiaomi sub-brand launched the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India in September this year with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. After the price revision, the base model is currently listed on Mi.com and Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 12,999, while the top-end variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. It is available in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black colours.

Additionally, customers purchasing the handset using ICICI bank cards and EMI transactions will get Rs. 1,000 as an instant discount. Also, there is an Rs. 750 instant discount for purchases made via HDFC bank cards. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 2,000.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 11 Prime 5G runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 20.7:9 aspect ratio. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, paired with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

A dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor are the other key highlights of the Redmi Prime 11 5G. It packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card through a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it supports face unlock feature for authentication. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.