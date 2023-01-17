Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 began for all customers on January 14, 24 hours after Prime members were granted early access. Amazon's first big sale of 2023 features exciting discounts and packaged offers on mobile phones, laptops, televisions, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Deals on smartphones are one of the biggest draws of the five-day sale, with the e-commerce store offering up to a 40 percent discount on mobiles. Payment-related discounts, no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashback, and exchange offers are also readily accessible. Amazon's first big 2023 sale will run until January 20. Amazon also partnered with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 for SBI credit card holders.

Several smartphone devices from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and iQoo are now listed on Amazon at discounted prices. Following is a hand-picked list of the best, most affordable smartphone deals available for less than Rs. 15,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000

Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Rs. 12,999)

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is one of the most affordable smartphones listed in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This deal also provides additional offers to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. It is available at Rs. 12,999, 19 percent lesser than the listed price of Rs. 15,999. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset also supports seven 5G bands, which would also be more than adequate to cover all telecom circles in India.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G (Rs. 12,999)

Another good smartphone deal in the ongoing sale is the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, along with no-cost EMI available, starting at Rs. 621. At an affordable price, the phone provides dependable camera performance and a stylish design. Despite the fact that there are just two 5G bands, there are also 5G radios, as the name implies. iQoo chose a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display, which makes this device suitable for gaming.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Rs. 13,499)

Another affordable smartphone available during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is discounted 21 percent below its listed price of Rs. 16,999 and is selling at Rs. 13,499. The Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch at the top housing the 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. These models have 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively. On top of Android 11, the phone runs OneUI 3.1.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

iQoo Z6 44W (Rs. 13,999)

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has also listed the iQoo Z6 44W smartphone at a discounted price, making it a good affordable choice for users. It is now available at Rs. 13,999, 30 percent lower than its listed price of Rs. 19,999. The phone has a 6.44-inch touch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 408 pixels per inch (ppi). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the iQoo Z6 4G. It comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. The iQoo Z6 4G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 12. The handset is compatible with specialised fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Realme Narzo 50 (Rs. 11,999)

The Realme Narzo 50 is available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, compared to the listed price of Rs. 15,999. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option on select payment methods, starting with an EMI of Rs. 573. The mid-range smartphone is driven by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Redmi 10 Power (Rs. 11,499)

In one of the most economical deals of the sale, the Redmi 10 Power is available at Rs. 11,499, at a 39 percent discount from its retail price of Rs. 18,999. The phone has a 6.7-inch HD+ touch display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It includes 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

