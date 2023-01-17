Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

The sale includes payment-related discounts, no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashbacks, and exchange offers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2023 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023 is live for all users from January 14 to 20

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 started on January 14
  • Amazon will allow SBI Credit Card holders additional 10 percent discount
  • Smartphone discounts are a focus area of the five-day sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 began for all customers on January 14, 24 hours after Prime members were granted early access. Amazon's first big sale of 2023 features exciting discounts and packaged offers on mobile phones, laptops, televisions, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Deals on smartphones are one of the biggest draws of the five-day sale, with the e-commerce store offering up to a 40 percent discount on mobiles. Payment-related discounts, no-cost EMI options, coupon-based cashback, and exchange offers are also readily accessible. Amazon's first big 2023 sale will run until January 20. Amazon also partnered with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 for SBI credit card holders.

Several smartphone devices from brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and iQoo are now listed on Amazon at discounted prices. Following is a hand-picked list of the best, most affordable smartphone deals available for less than Rs. 15,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale: Best deals on smartphones under Rs. 15,000

Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Rs. 12,999)

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is one of the most affordable smartphones listed in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This deal also provides additional offers to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. It is available at Rs. 12,999, 19 percent lesser than the listed price of Rs. 15,999. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset also supports seven 5G bands, which would also be more than adequate to cover all telecom circles in India.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G (Rs. 12,999)

Another good smartphone deal in the ongoing sale is the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. It is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, along with no-cost EMI available, starting at Rs. 621. At an affordable price, the phone provides dependable camera performance and a stylish design. Despite the fact that there are just two 5G bands, there are also 5G radios, as the name implies. iQoo chose a 120Hz refresh rate LCD display, which makes this device suitable for gaming.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Samsung Galaxy M32 (Rs. 13,499)

Another affordable smartphone available during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is discounted 21 percent below its listed price of Rs. 16,999 and is selling at Rs. 13,499. The Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch at the top housing the 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. These models have 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively. On top of Android 11, the phone runs OneUI 3.1.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

iQoo Z6 44W (Rs. 13,999)

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has also listed the iQoo Z6 44W smartphone at a discounted price, making it a good affordable choice for users. It is now available at Rs. 13,999, 30 percent lower than its listed price of Rs. 19,999. The phone has a 6.44-inch touch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels (FHD+) at a pixel density of 408 pixels per inch (ppi). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the iQoo Z6 4G. It comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options. The iQoo Z6 4G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 12. The handset is compatible with specialised fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Realme Narzo 50 (Rs. 11,999)

The Realme Narzo 50 is available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999, compared to the listed price of Rs. 15,999. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option on select payment methods, starting with an EMI of Rs. 573. The mid-range smartphone is driven by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Redmi 10 Power (Rs. 11,499)

In one of the most economical deals of the sale, the Redmi 10 Power is available at Rs. 11,499, at a 39 percent discount from its retail price of Rs. 18,999. The phone has a 6.7-inch HD+ touch display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It includes 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 11 and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Supports seven 5G bands
  • Tall Display with Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection
  • Long battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Display could be brighter, notch looks dated
  • Single speaker setup
Read detailed Redmi 11 Prime 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • Minor lag across the UI, software experience could be better
  • No Night mode in the 4GB RAM variant
  • Supports only two 5G bands
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Quick 90Hz refresh rate
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Disappointing low-light camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • Pre-installed apps, spammy notifications
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M32 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale, Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Smartphones
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
