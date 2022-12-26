Redmi Note 12 5G is confirmed to make its India debut on January 5. Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite on Amazon has started teasing the specifications of the new Redmi Note 12 series smartphone. The Indian variant of Redmi Note 12 5G will have a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, as per the microsite. The smartphone was launched in China in October alongside Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Separately, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition on December 27 in China. It will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood.

Amazon, via a dedicated landing page on its website, teased the India arrival of Redmi Note 12 5G. The Indian variant of the device is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset uses a 6nm process technology and has eight cores. The variant launched in China also has the same chipset under the hood.

The listing indicates that Redmi Note 12 5G will feature an AMOLED display with a centred hole punch cutout. The display is rated to deliver 120Hz refresh rate. It is teased to come with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and will offer 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 5G is scheduled to launch on January 5. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphone are unknown at this moment. The Indian variant is likely to have most of the same specifications as the Chinese variant.

Separately, Xiaomi, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in China. The handset will be launched alongside the Redmi K60 series in Xiaomi's home country. The brand has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. The poster suggests that it will have a triple rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel main camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is teased to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. It is hinted to run on MIUI 14 and could feature an OLED display.

