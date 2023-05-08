Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best Deals on Smartphones on Last Day of Sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 started on May 4 and will end today, May 8. The sale provides a large range of discounts and other additional offers to customers on a variety of products. There are additional discounts available for customers using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards during transactions. There are also offers of up to Rs. 2,000 of additional cashback on business purchases. In particular devices, there are no-cost EMIs available. Among gadgets that are offered on sale during this time, smartphones are some of the most popular buys. On the last day of this sale, here are some of the handsets you can buy.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Launched in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display panel. Offered at a discount of 64 percent, the phone with a market price of Rs. 74,999, is now being sold for only Rs. 26,990.

Buy now: Rs. 26,990 (MRP: Rs. 74,999)

Redmi A1

Redmi A1 is offered at a price of Rs. 5,699, which is 37 percent lower than its market price of Rs. 8,999. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger. It launched in 2022 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ display.

Buy now: Rs. 5,699 (MRP: Rs. 8,999)

iQoo 9 Pro

Offered at a 40 percent discount, the iQoo 9 Pro is available in this sale for Rs. 44,990, instead of its regular price of Rs. 74,990. The phone sports a triple rear camera unit including two 50-megapixel sensors and one 16-megapixel sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Buy now: Rs. 44,990 (MRP: Rs. 74,990)

Lava Blaze 5G

Launched last year with a 50-megapixel primary camera unit, the Lava Blaze 5G smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,499 during the sale, 30 percent less than its market price of Rs. 14,999. Sporting a 6.51-inch HD+ display panel, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno Phantom V Fold was launched recently in India after being unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The phone is offered in Black and White colour variants. This first foldable smartphone from Tecno uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. Marked at a hefty price of Rs. 1,09,999, the handset is available at a 19 percent discount of Rs. 88,888 during this Amazon summer sale.

Buy now: Rs. 88,888 (MRP: Rs. 1,09,999)

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G smartphone was launched last year and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone is backed by a 5,080mAh battery and sports a 6.60-inch Full HD+ display. Its triple rear camera unit includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is now offered at a price of Rs. 20,999, down 34 percent from its market price of Rs. 31,999.

Buy now: Rs. 20,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999)

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G handset is now available at Rs. 10,999. This sale price is 27 percent lesser than its marked price of Rs. 14,999. The phone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display panel. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Buy now: Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

