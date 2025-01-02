Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Chipset Details Tipped Ahead of Launch

Redmi 14C 5G will launch in India on January 6. The design, colour options, and a few display features of the handset have been revealed. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has now suggested the expected price and some specifications of the phone. The design and previously leaked details of the Redmi 14C 5G suggest that it will likely be a rebadged version of the Redmi 14R 5G, which was unveiled in China in September 2024.

Redmi 14C 5G Price in India (Expected)

The Redmi 14C 5G will likely be priced in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The leak claims that with bank offers or other additional benefits, the phone could be available at Rs. 10,999 or Rs. 11,999.

Redmi 14C 5G Features, Colour Options

The tipster added that the Redmi 14C 5G will likely get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Previous reports suggested that the handset could carry a 5,160mAh battery with 18W charging support. Meanwhile, official teasers showcasing the phone's design confirm that it will get an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Redmi 14C 5G is also confirmed to sport a 6.88-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is claimed to come with TÜV Rheinland's low blue light, flicker free and Circadian certifications. The handset will support dual SIM connectivity as well.

Promotional posters have confirmed that the Redmi 14C 5G will be offered in Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website.

Notably, the Redmi 14C 5G is expected to join the existing Redmi 14C 4G variant, which was unveiled in select global markets in August 2024.