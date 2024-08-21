Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 were launched in select global markets as the latest tablet from the Chinese brand. Both new models are equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and have up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. They feature an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablets pack a 6,650mAh battery with support for 18W charging over a USB Type-C port. Both Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 price

Price of Redmi Pad SE 8.7 starts at GBP 119 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G is priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000). They are available in Aurora Green, Graphite Grey, and Sky Blue colourways. The tablets are currently up for pre-order in the UK with the sales scheduled to begin on August 21.

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 specifications

The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G variant run on HyperOS and feature an 8.7-inch HD+ (800x1,340 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600nits. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free performance. The tablets run on MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

On the back, the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature an 8-megapixel camera. They pack a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. The tablets offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G supports 4G networks and has dual SIM support.

Both Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 pack a 6,650mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. They measure 211.58x125.48x8.8mm. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 weighs 373 grams while the 4G variant weighs 375 grams.

