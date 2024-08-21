Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G variant feature an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 August 2024 10:58 IST
Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G variant run on HyperOS

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature 8-megapixel camera
  • They carry dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification
  • Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G supports 4G networks and has dual dual SIM support
Advertisement

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 were launched in select global markets as the latest tablet from the Chinese brand. Both new models are equipped with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and have up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. They feature an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablets pack a 6,650mAh battery with support for 18W charging over a USB Type-C port. Both Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 price

Price of Redmi Pad SE 8.7 starts at GBP 119 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G is priced at GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 16,000). They are available in Aurora Green, Graphite Grey, and Sky Blue colourways. The tablets are currently up for pre-order in the UK with the sales scheduled to begin on August 21.

Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 specifications

The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G variant run on HyperOS and feature an 8.7-inch HD+ (800x1,340 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600nits. The display has TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free performance. The tablets run on MediaTek Helio G85 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

On the back, the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 feature an 8-megapixel camera. They pack a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. The tablets offer dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G supports 4G networks and has dual SIM support.

Both Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G and Redmi Pad SE 8.7 pack a 6,650mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. They measure 211.58x125.48x8.8mm. The Redmi Pad SE 8.7 weighs 373 grams while the 4G variant weighs 375 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G Price, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 Price, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G Specifications, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Spotted Testing Circle to Search Music Identification Feature With Ability to Recognise Songs and Artists
Redmi Pad SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7 With 6,650mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9s 5G, Z9s Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 Review
  3. Moto G45 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Its Most Affordable Unlimited 5G Plan at Rs. 198
  5. iQOO TWS 1e With ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Debut in India
  6. Human Ageing Accelerates Dramatically at Age 44 and 60, Claims Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G RAM and Storage Details Surface Online; Said to Arrive in Three Colour Optiions
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report
  4. Gigabyte AORUS Gaming Monitors With OLED Displays, Up to 360Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  5. Google Working on Gemini AI-Powered 'Ask Photos' Feature on Android
  6. Redmi 14C 4G Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked
  7. Uber Hires Former Executive of Tesla's Charger Division to Oversee EV Shift
  8. Sid Meier's Civilization VII Gets First-Look Gameplay Showcase, Launch Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed
  9. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 198 Plan With Unlimited 5G Data, Voice Calling and 14-Day Validity
  10. Google Adds Gemini AI-Powered Polish Feature for Gmail, Can Generate Formal Emails from Rough Drafts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »