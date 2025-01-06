Technology News
Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 14C 5G is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 12:48 IST
Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 14C 5G offers up to 128GB storage

Highlights
  • Redmi 14C 5G runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top
  • Redmi 14C 5G has a dual rear camera setup
  • The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 12GB
Redmi 14C 5G has been launched in India on Monday. The new 5G smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has been unveiled in three colour options with a glass back. It boasts a 6.88-inch display with 120Hz resolution. The Redmi 14C 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and carries a 5,160mAh battery. The budget smartphone has a dual rear camera unit headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Redmi 14C 5G Price in India

Price of Redmi 14C 5G is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively.  It is available in Starlight Blue, Stardust Purple, and Stargaze Black colour options.

Sale of Redmi 14C 5G will start on January 10 at 12:00pm IST through Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. 

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications

The Dual-SIM Redmi 14C 5G runs on Android 14 with the company's HyperOS skin on top. Redmi is promising two major OS updates and four years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and the display has TÜV Rheinland certification for blue light emissions, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free certification and Circadian certification. The display has 600 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 12GB using additional unused storage.

redmi 14c Redmi 14C 5G

For photos and videos, the Redmi 14C 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 14C 5G offers up to 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, virtual proximity sensor, and e-compass.

Redmi 14C 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The phone comes a 33W inbox charger worth Rs. 1,999 in the box. The battery is claimed to offer up to 21 days of standby time and a maximum of 139 hours of music playback time on a single charge.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Redmi 14C 5G, Redmi 14C 5G Price in India, Redmi 14C 5G Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
