Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices

The patent application states that the Apple Smart Ring will feature several sensors to collect body data of the wearer.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Users might be able to control their smartphone, computer, and headphones with the Apple Smart Ring

Highlights
  • The Apple Smart Ring might support gestures, voice, touch, and more
  • The patent application states the device can be worn the entire day
  • It also mentions that multiple rings could be worn and used together
Apple Smart Ring has been in the rumours for quite sometime, and a new patent application has shed more light on the kind of device the Cupertino-based tech giant has in mind. As per the application, the smart ring might not be focused only on health features but may also offer a new way to control other Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac devices, and more. Notably, a similar patent application from the company was spotted last year which went into the technical workings of it. The new one focuses on sensors and how it might be used.

Apple Smart Ring Could Control These Devices

In the patent application (via AppleInsider) that was published by the US Patent Office (USPTO), a “Ring Device” has been described which can be configured to control and work with multiple electronic devices in the user's environment. Notably, the application does not mention just Apple devices. It also mentions a wide range of devices such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and even an office lamp.

apple smart ring uspto Apple Smart Ring Patent Application

Apple Smart Ring patent application
Photo Credit: USPTO/Apple

 

Based on the patent application, it appears the tech giant might position the device as a central hub for other devices. The word control is used vaguely as it does not clarify if the smart ring will be able to perform certain tasks on the behalf of the device, or whether it would direct the device to perform those tasks.

Through illustrations, the application highlights that the device will feature several sensors such as inertial measurement units and bod-based sensors that can pick up input signals in a variety of ways. The device is even said to include a microphone. This is further highlighted as the application states the ring can take input in the form of hand gestures, touch input, force input, voice input, pointing input, gaze input, and more.

Positioning it as a central hub, the company highlighted that the device can be worn the entire day. Proximity is also likely to play a role as the application details the usage of near-field communication (NFC) tags. Further, it also states that more than one ring can be worn together on either the same finger or multiple fingers.

The patent application does leave a few things in the air. For instance, it does not explain the purpose of using multiple rings, and how one ring will be connected to another. It also does not explain if there will be a companion device or app to customise the input methods. However, it should be noted that this is just a patent application. Even though Apple is granted the patent, this smart ring may or may not be manufactured by the company.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Moto G Stylus (2025) Design Render Leaked; Appears to Have a Glossy Rear Panel

Comment
 
 

